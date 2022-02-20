Euro qualification the target this season under new Aberdeen boss, insists Ross McCrorie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Euro qualification the target this season under new Aberdeen boss, insists Ross McCrorie

By Sean Wallace
February 20, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross McCrorie at full-time against Motherwell.
Ross McCrorie at full-time against Motherwell.

Defender Ross McCrorie hopes new manager Jim Goodwin can lead Aberdeen to European qualification this season.

Goodwin was appointed Dons boss on a two-and-a-half year deal and took immediate charge for the 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

McCrorie insists the players are relishing the opportunity of working under the 40-year-old former St Mirren gaffer.

Aberdeen currently sit eighth in the Premiership.

However McCrorie hopes Goodwin’s appointment can be the catalyst for a rise up the table and a successful Euro qualification push.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

McCrorie, 23, said: “Europe is there for the taking for any team, not just us as the table is tight.

“Not just myself, but all the boys are looking forward to working with the new manager.

“He is a top manager and you can see what he’s done at St Mirren.

“The gaffer came in on Friday night. He took us away straight away.

“He did not have a training session with us but we had a meeting.

“I won’t say what he said in the meeting, about tactics and stuff.

“We had a game plan and we battled away at Motherwell when it was difficult.

“I thought every one of us stood up and that’s something we will need to do more of.”

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the dugout at Fir Park.

Looking to the future under new boss

Just a week earlier a Scottish Cup defeat at Fir Park had precipitated the dismissal of former manager Stephen Glass.

McCrorie accepts the under-performing players, who have yet to register a Premiership win in 2022, cost Glass his job.

Now he insists all focus must be on the future and the bid to secure success under Goodwin.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp at Motherwell.

He said: “When the gaffer gets the sack it’s the players to blame as we weren’t picking up the results.

“It’s a difficult situation.

“All the best to the previous gaffer Stephen Glass and hopefully things go well for him in the future.

“Last week (Scottish Cup defeat) wasn’t good enough, we all know that.

“Previous weeks as well.

“We have our new gaffer now and we need to look forward.

“The thing is we have to pick up as many points between now and the end of the season and see where it takes us.”

Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Motherwell.

Wait for league win in 2022 goes on

Goodwin pushed to have the paperwork on his contract processed in time for him to be in the Dons’ dugout at Fir Park.

He picked the team to face Motherwell.

McCrorie has been operating at centre-back this season but was moved into central midfield against the Steelmen.

Midfielder Scott Brown, the team captain, watched on from the stands as he was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Scott Brown watches on alongside Stewart Milne and chairman Dave Cormack at Motherwell.

Goodwin looked on course to deliver a victory in his first game in charge when Vicente Besuijen put the Reds ahead in the first-half.

However Mark O’Hara levelled in the second half.

McCrorie said: “It was a scrappy game and the pitch didn’t help.

“It was just a battle between two teams.

“There were very limited chances and we are disappointed not to  come away with three points.

“It was a pretty poor goal to lose by our standards.

“It’s a point at the end of the day which is better than nothing.

“Now we move onto Dundee Untied which is a massive game for us.”

