Willie Miller: Jim Goodwin spot on with his ambitions for Aberdeen

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to finish third in the Premiership and have cup success – and he’s quite right to have those ambitions.

The former St Mirren gaffer was appointed as Dons boss at the weekend and is looking to lead the Reds to glory.

Looking ahead beyond this season the target for Aberdeen, with Rangers and Celtic as dominant as they currently are, should always be third spot.

However, Hearts and Hibs should also be looking at finishing in that position and Dundee United may also feel they should be competing for third.

But third should be Aberdeen’s target and they certainly shouldn’t be finishing worse than fifth.

With other sides like Hearts and Hibs it makes it difficult but the challenge for Goodwin is to try to get the better of those clubs.

Success in the cups is always important for Aberdeen and lack of progress didn’t help Stephen Glass’ cause.

The Dons were defeated by Raith Rovers in the League Cup and looking back Glass may regret making so many changes for that tie.

Then defeat to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup cost him his job.

If Aberdeen don’t have the opportunity to win silverware and are struggling in the Premiership then rightly the fans aren’t happy.

It won’t be easy but if Goodwin can win a trophy or multiple trophies it would be brilliant.

Derek McInnes tried on many occasions but couldn’t add to the League Cup triumph in 2014, which shows how challenging it is.

To have success in the cups it’s more than likely you’ll have to overcome Rangers or Celtic at some stage which is always difficult.

But that’s the task if you want to win things.

I wholeheartedly agree with Goodwin’s targets – success in the cup and finishing third is what Aberdeen fans are looking for.

If the new boss can do any more than that in the league it would be great, but given the current strength of Rangers and Celtic that will be very difficult.

Dons moved quickly

Aberdeen moved swiftly to appoint Goodwin and again the Pittodrie board seem keen on working with a young manager.

The Irishman has a bit of experience, but not as much as some of the other names mentioned and at 40 he’s still a young manager.

The appointment was made very quickly, the last hunt for a manager was dragged out over the course of a couple of weeks.

But this one has been tied up within a week having gone through the process of eliminating the other candidates and making the move for Goodwin.

Names like Jack Ross, Neil Lennon, Malky Mackay and Derek Adams were mentioned but the Aberdeen board made their mind up quickly to go for Goodwin.

He has some good experience in management behind him at Alloa and St Mirren and knows the game in Scotland very well.

Goodwin now has a period of time between now and the end of the season to work with the players and try to push for fourth spot in the Premiership which Aberdeen are only three points away from.

What can we learn from Motherwell draw?

Goodwin took charge of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park despite having no time to work with the players beforehand.

It was a hard-fought but scrappy encounter, but by and large Aberdeen stood up to the physicality of the contest.

Goodwin hadn’t had any time to work with the players in the build-up so there isn’t a lot we can take out of it in terms of what the Reds will be like under his management.

However, it was an improved result against the Steelmen having lost three times to them this season.

It will take a bit of time before we can measure where the Dons will go under Goodwin.

Given the circumstances with Goodwin being appointed on Saturday morning and the previous results against Motherwell a draw could be viewed as an acceptable result.

There was plenty of effort, energy and commitment but Goodwin and the Red Army will be looking for better football going forward.

Fergie deservedly honoured with Pittodrie statue

It’s great that Sir Alex Ferguson is returning to Pittodrie for the unveiling of a statue in his honour.

The sculpture in recognition of my old manager will be unveiled on Friday at Pittodrie and he will also take in Saturday’s clash between Aberdeen and Dundee United.

It’s a fitting tribute to what Sir Alex achieved in charge of the Dons and he’ll get a great reception at the game as well.

The success he went on to achieve at Manchester United was sensational, but they had the history of competing with the very best.

Aberdeen didn’t have that history so Sir Alex conquering not only Scotland, but Europe, was unbelievable.

Even after all these years it’s hard to comprehend what he achieved and Sir Alex deserves the recognition in the form of his statue for the magnificent period he had at Aberdeen.

I’m one of the former players who will be attending the unveiling I’m looking forward to seeing Sir Alex and some of my old team-mates who are also coming along.

It’s always great to catch up with these guys to look back on what we achieved and I’m sure it will be a great day.