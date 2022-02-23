Ross McCrorie could be restored to midfield role at Aberdeen under new boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ross McCrorie could be restored to midfield role at Aberdeen under new boss Jim Goodwin

By Paul Third
February 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross McCrorie featured in midfield against Motherwell last weekend
Ross McCrorie featured in midfield against Motherwell last weekend

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hinted he is ready to restore Ross McCrorie to a role in the heart of the Dons midfield.

McCrorie has played in defence all season under former manager Stephen Glass but featured in a central role in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Motherwell and Goodwin is a big admirer of the former Rangers player.

He said: “We started with a 4-3-3 with Ross in the middle of that to give a little more support for the centre backs. He leads by example.

“When I think to my early days at Alloa Ross was a young lad at Rangers and I tried to bring him in back then.

“I’ve always been an admirer of him, I love his attitude and application, the way he goes about things.

“He is full of energy and a real leader.”

Improvement needed throughout the team

McCrorie’s change in role helped the Dons end a three-game losing run to the Steelmen this season but Goodwin knows there is room for improvement in all departments.

The Dons boss said:  “We need to carry more of an attacking threat. We’ve got a really good number nine in Christian Ramirez, who is one of the top strikers in the league at the moment.

“We need to get more assists to him and create more in the final third.

Christian Ramirez  has scored 15 goals for Aberdeen so far this season

“The Aberdeen teams I’ve faced didn’t concede many goals. We need to get back to being hard to beat and organised then look to add a cutting edge.

“There’s always work to be done. I’m in here for a reason because things haven’t been going particularly well.

“There’s a lot we need to improve on, not just defensively. We need to be more creative in the middle of the park and carry a bit more of an attacking threat but Saturday wasn’t about that.

“It was about competing against a physical team and the boys showed they were willing to roll their sleeves up and dig in and they care about the club.

“It’s a tough task but I think there is enough here to start climbing the table.

“We need start keeping clean sheets which I think is the easy part of coaching and managing and can be easily ironed out in the next week or so.

“Then we need to be more of an attacking threat and not rely solely on Christian Ramirez.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]