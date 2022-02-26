Aberdeen share the spoils in New Firm draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A makeshift Aberdeen dug deep but had to settle for a share of the spoils after coming from behind to earn a draw against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s homecoming and Jim Goodwin’s home debut resulted in the sold-out signs being put up at the club but the Dons, despite being the better side, could not find a winner against Tam Courts’ side as the game ended 1-1.

The Dons were down to the bare bones for the visit of United with Jim Goodwin forced to make several changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Motherwell at Fir Park a week ago.

Jonny Hayes, Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie, three starters at Fir Park, were all absent while substitutes Jack MacKenzie and Jay Emmanuel Thomas were also missing.

As a result Funso Ojo, Connor McLennan and Matty Kennedy all started while the Dons had just five players named on the bench.

The circumstances surrounding this game, with Sir Alex Ferguson making his return and Goodwin’s home debut meant this game had a real cup tie atmosphere.

But it took United all of four minutes to change the mood within the ground. David Bates was the culprit, needlessly tugging at Ian Harkes.

Harkes went down and referee David Munro pointed to the spot before booking the Dons defender.

Once the dust settled Marc McNulty stepped to send Joe Lewis the wrong way from the penalty spot to give United the lead.

Aberdeen’s response, however, was excellent and they were back on level terms after quarter of an hour.

Kennedy scrambled the ball over the line after United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could only parry a Vicente Besuijen shot into the winger’s path.

Aberdeen squandered chances to take the lead

The Dons should have taken the lead within a minute of restoring parity as Besuijen played in Ojo.

The Belgian cut the ball back to Christian Ramirez but the striker blazed his first-time effort over the bar from 12 yards.

Besuijen had an even better chance to put the Dons ahead 10 minutes before the break after Kennedy had picked him out in the box but like Ramirez he fired over with the goalkeeper to beat.

The first half was an incident packed affair. The second period, however, was one of half-chances and near-misses.

Second half pressure fails to bring a goal

The Dons pushed and probed for a second goal but Siegrist was equal to all the home side could muster as he denied Lewis Ferguson on a couple of occasions while both Ramirez and Kennedy just failed to connect with crosses into the box.

Aberdeen found their urgency again in the closing stages.

With eight minutes remaining Ramirez set-up Besuijen but the winger could not direct his effort on target as he raced forward before dragging his shot wide of the post.

Ferguson then drove forward only to see Siegrist deny him again before the goalkeeper saved from substitute Teddy Jenks as the Dons pushed for a winner.

But it was not to be as the shares were spoiled.