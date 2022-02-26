Aberdeen share the spoils in New Firm draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen share the spoils in New Firm draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
February 26, 2022, 4:54 pm
Matty Kennedy celebrates his equaliser with his team-mates
Matty Kennedy celebrates his equaliser with his team-mates

A makeshift Aberdeen dug deep but had to settle for a share of the spoils after coming from behind to earn a draw against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s homecoming and Jim Goodwin’s home debut resulted in the sold-out signs being put up at the club but the Dons, despite being the better side, could not find a winner against Tam Courts’ side as the game ended 1-1.

The Dons were down to the bare bones for the visit of United with Jim Goodwin forced to make several changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Motherwell at Fir Park a week ago.

Jonny Hayes, Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie, three starters at Fir Park, were all absent while substitutes Jack MacKenzie and Jay Emmanuel Thomas were also missing.

As a result Funso Ojo, Connor McLennan and Matty Kennedy all started while the Dons had just five players named on the bench.

The circumstances surrounding this game, with Sir Alex Ferguson making his return and Goodwin’s home debut meant this game had a real cup tie atmosphere.

But it took United all of four minutes to change the mood within the ground. David Bates was the culprit, needlessly tugging at Ian Harkes.

David Bates pulls down Ian Harkes to concede a penalty

Harkes went down and referee David Munro pointed to the spot before booking the Dons defender.

Once the dust settled Marc McNulty stepped to send Joe Lewis the wrong way from the penalty spot to give United the lead.

Aberdeen’s response, however, was excellent and they were back on level terms after quarter of an hour.

Kennedy scrambled the ball over the line after United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could only parry a Vicente Besuijen shot into the winger’s path.

Aberdeen squandered chances to take the lead

The Dons should have taken the lead within a minute of restoring parity as Besuijen played in Ojo.

The Belgian cut the ball back to Christian Ramirez but the striker blazed his first-time effort over the bar from 12 yards.

Vicente Besuijen and Ross Graham compete for the ball

Besuijen had an even better chance to put the Dons ahead 10 minutes before the break after Kennedy had picked him out in the box but like Ramirez he fired over with the goalkeeper to beat.

The first half was an incident packed affair. The second period, however, was one of half-chances and near-misses.

Second half pressure fails to bring a goal

The Dons pushed and probed for a second goal but Siegrist was equal to all the home side could muster as he denied Lewis Ferguson on a couple of occasions while both Ramirez and Kennedy just failed to connect with crosses into the box.

Aberdeen found their urgency again in the closing stages.

With eight minutes remaining Ramirez set-up Besuijen but the winger could not direct his effort on target as he raced forward before dragging his shot wide of the post.

Ferguson then drove forward only to see Siegrist deny him again before the goalkeeper saved from substitute Teddy Jenks as the Dons pushed for a winner.

But it was not to be as the shares were spoiled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal