New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated not to take all three points on his Pittodrie debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated not to take all three points on his Pittodrie debut

By Paul Third
February 26, 2022, 5:43 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin hailed his players for fighting through adversity to claim a point against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

The Dons were down to the bare bones as three players missed the game due to covid and with others also absent due to injury Goodwin named just five substitutes for the game.

He said: “We’re not satisfied with the point but there is something to build on.

“We were down to the bare bones but the boys gave everything.

“We’re never satisfied with a draw, especially in front of a packed house. To give away a penalty in the manner we did was really disappointing.

“There was a tug on the jersey but we have to be really careful what we’re given fouls for as there is so much jostling for position in the penalty area.

“It was poor from my player but we responded well and once we got the goal we did well.

“We finished the first half well and in the second half we were in complete control.”

Goodwin grateful for advice from Dons legend Sir Alex

Sir Alex Ferguson with the new statue in his honour before the Dundee United game

The match doubled as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Pittodrie homecoming and Goodwin was honoured to receive some advice from the legendary former Dons boss.

He said: “He’s been an absolute gentleman as I knew he would be.

“Yesterday I had a good conversation with him for about 10 minutes.

“He has been dragged here and there and everywhere believe me but he spent an hour with me this morning.

“My wife and kids were all looking forward to having breakfast together as I haven’t seen them for a week but I had to break the news to them I wouldn’t be standing Mr Ferguson up as he had told me to come for a coffee at 9am.

“The ovation he got was brilliant. He shook my hand on the way up to the directors box so I knew he was there.

“I said to the players just make sure he’s not coming into the dressing room at half time telling us where we’re going wrong.”

Goodwin’s pride at Pittodrie bow

Aberdeen fans display for Sir Alex Ferguson before the Dundee United game

For Goodwin, his home debut did not bring the three points he craved but he was delighted with the reception he received on his Pittodrie bow.

He said: “It’s been one of the most manic weeks of my career but I have to thank everyone for the welcome they have given me and Lee Sharp here.

“I loved every minute of it. I’m the least emotional guy in the world but coming out there in the tunnel, seeing my wife and kids, it is a big moment for me and the journey we’re on as a family.

“To be at a club of this magnitude is incredible and I’ll never take the opportunity for granted. As long as we’re here we’ll give everything.

“The people have shown they are willing to come and watch and we have to try to get as many of them back here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal