New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated not to take all three points on his Pittodrie debut

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin hailed his players for fighting through adversity to claim a point against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

The Dons were down to the bare bones as three players missed the game due to covid and with others also absent due to injury Goodwin named just five substitutes for the game.

He said: “We’re not satisfied with the point but there is something to build on.

“We were down to the bare bones but the boys gave everything.

“We’re never satisfied with a draw, especially in front of a packed house. To give away a penalty in the manner we did was really disappointing.

“There was a tug on the jersey but we have to be really careful what we’re given fouls for as there is so much jostling for position in the penalty area.

“It was poor from my player but we responded well and once we got the goal we did well.

“We finished the first half well and in the second half we were in complete control.”

Goodwin grateful for advice from Dons legend Sir Alex

The match doubled as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Pittodrie homecoming and Goodwin was honoured to receive some advice from the legendary former Dons boss.

He said: “He’s been an absolute gentleman as I knew he would be.

“Yesterday I had a good conversation with him for about 10 minutes.

“He has been dragged here and there and everywhere believe me but he spent an hour with me this morning.

“My wife and kids were all looking forward to having breakfast together as I haven’t seen them for a week but I had to break the news to them I wouldn’t be standing Mr Ferguson up as he had told me to come for a coffee at 9am.

“The ovation he got was brilliant. He shook my hand on the way up to the directors box so I knew he was there.

“I said to the players just make sure he’s not coming into the dressing room at half time telling us where we’re going wrong.”

Goodwin’s pride at Pittodrie bow

For Goodwin, his home debut did not bring the three points he craved but he was delighted with the reception he received on his Pittodrie bow.

He said: “It’s been one of the most manic weeks of my career but I have to thank everyone for the welcome they have given me and Lee Sharp here.

“I loved every minute of it. I’m the least emotional guy in the world but coming out there in the tunnel, seeing my wife and kids, it is a big moment for me and the journey we’re on as a family.

“To be at a club of this magnitude is incredible and I’ll never take the opportunity for granted. As long as we’re here we’ll give everything.

“The people have shown they are willing to come and watch and we have to try to get as many of them back here.”