Matty Kennedy eager to make most of his fresh start at Aberdeen

Matty Kennedy feels like he has been given a fresh start following Jim Goodwin’s arrival at Aberdeen.

The former St Johnstone winger looked to have scored his first goal of the season in the Dons’ 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday although Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards was credited with the final touch.

Kennedy is eager to make up for lost time after missing the first half of the season due to a back injury.

He said: “The gaffer told me to get into the back post more. We are told from a young age to shoot across the goal as a lot of time the ball does end up in the back post for tap-ins. Thankfully I did and we got the goal.

“He has been brilliant.

“I had a meeting with him at the start of the week and he said want he wants from me.

“He said he knew it would take me a while to get myself fit as I’ve only been back training eight weeks but to keep working hard and my fitness would come.

“Having those minutes under my belt will certainly do me good.

“It gives you confidence to play to your best ability knowing you have that support.

“For me personally he has given me the backing and confidence to go and show what I can do as an attacking player.

“When a new manager comes in he gives you so much belief in yourself. He makes you feel so much taller.”

Dons running out of games as race for Europe reaches home straight

Aberdeen’s search for a first league win of 2022 continues but Kennedy believes there is cause for optimism following his side’s strong showing against United at Pittodrie.

The Dons recovered from falling behind to an early penalty to draw level but could not find a winner despite creating several chances.

Kennedy, however, is convinced his team is improving and insists on another day Aberdeen’s attacking play would have been rewarded with the goals their build-up play merited.

He said: “We are running out of games but the signs were good.

“The manager has just come in but the way the boys approached the game was positive.

“We do need to pick up points but I’m sure they will come.

“We played well and we created a lot of chances.

“Me, Christian (Ramirez) and Vinny (Besuijen) were told before the game by the gaffer to be positive and take our man on and I felt we did that in the first half.

“Vinny and Christian both had chances to score but for whatever reason it didn’t happen. It was positive we created the chances though.

“Conceding a penalty and goal in the first few minutes is not ideal but you could see the character of the boys to try to get back into it.”

Sir Alex was motivating factor for the Aberdeen players

Legendary former Aberdeen boss Sir Alex Ferguson was guest of honour for the game against Dundee United and Kennedy believes the presence of the iconic former manager inspired the players.

He said: “We were training yesterday when the statue was unveiled. The boys watched it on the TV and the manager touched on it a few times before the game. It gave all the boys a lift.

“It was good to have Sir Alex there and it definitely spurred us and the fans as well, they definitely got behind us.”