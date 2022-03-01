New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin issues ‘if they’re good enough, they’ll play’ vow to young talent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New manager Jim Goodwin insists he will give Aberdeen’s young talent the chance to shine in his first team.

For Goodwin, ability and not age will decide if a player gets game time.

Goodwin has handed starts to teenage midfielder Connor Barron, 19, in both his games in charge since arriving at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen invested £14 million in building the Cormack Park training complex which was officially opened in October 2019.

Goodwin hopes that huge cash outlay will be rewarded by a conveyor belt of exciting young talent.

He said: “The level of investment put into Cormack Park, we need to keep trying to producing boys like Connor.

“They’ll get an opportunity under me.

“If they’re good enough, they’ll play.”

Teen Barron has taken his chance

Midfielder Barron has delivered impressive performances in Goodwin’s first two games in charge, against Dundee United (1-1) and Motherwell (1-1).

Barron was recalled during the January transfer window from a successful loan spell at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts.

On returning to Pittodrie, the teen signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with Aberdeen until summer summer 2024.

Barron is the latest rising star to emerge from the Pittodrie Youth Academy.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18, made his first team debut last March and has become a regular starter.

Such was Ramsay’s impact, he was tracked by a host of top clubs across Europe during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen rejected a club record multi-million bid from Italian Serie A club Bologna for Scotland U21 international Ramsay.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie has also emerged from the youth system to break into the first team in the last 12 months.

Goodwin will not hesitate to give the next rising star an opportunity to make a first team impact.

He said: “Connor has taken his chance.

“I saw Connor for the first time in the flesh against Motherwell last weekend and he was one of our best players on the day.

“Barry Robson and the guys in the academy deserve a lot of credit for developing him to this point.

“We’re not going to get carried away as Connor still has a lot to learn.

“However, it’s very promising for the future.”

Sir Alex Ferguson’s faith in youth

Goodwin’s assertation that he will give youth a chance echoed the philosophy of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club’s legendary former manager.

Sir Alex was at Pittodrie to witness the New Firm clash at the weekend just a day after the Dons unveiled a statue in his honour.

During his time at Aberdeen, Sir Alex displayed faith in youth talent.

The legendary Gothenburg Greats side that lifted the European Cup Winner’s Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Real Madrid in 1983 contained three Pittodrie youth system graduates.

Sir Alex handed debuts to Neale Cooper, Neil Simpson and John Hewitt when they were teenagers.

All three played a key role under Sir Alex in Aberdeen dominating domestic football and conquering Europe.

Another product of the Pittodrie Youth system, Connor McLennan, was pitched in from the start in the weekend draw with Dundee United.

Attacker McLennan had to operate in the right-back role due to a raft of absentees.

The Dons were down to the bare bones as three players missed the game due to Covid.

With others also absent due to injury, Goodwin named just five substitutes for the game.

McLennan and Montgomery injuries

Goodwin suffered further frustration when McLennan and on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery both had to come off injured.

The Dons boss hopes both were just suffering from cramp.

He said: “Connor has been out for a wee while and has been in and out of training.

“Obviously he has fitness issues so he cramped up.

“Hopefully that’s not going to be a serious one.

“With Monty, we don’t know if it was cramp or a slight strain.

“I’m hoping it is just cramp and he will take a couple of days to recover.

“I thought both of them were very, very good.

“Connor is not a right-back, but, due to the situation we found ourselves in with personnel, we had to shuffle the back a bit.”

‘There’s plenty for me to work with’

Goodwin has only occupied the Pittodrie hot-seat for little more than a week.

As well as preparing for games in the bid to get the ninth-placed Dons up the table, he has been assessing the squad he inherited.

Although the Dons didn’t get three points, Goodwin was pleased with their commitment and aggression in the derby.

He said: “There’s plenty there for me to work with. That’s the pleasing thing.

“I saw a team that were willing to run themselves into the ground.

“That were willing to get close to people and be aggressive.

“It was all about the commitment for me. To see the lads be aggressive with United, getting stuck in and not allowing them time on the ball.”

Another point, but wins needed

Goodwin has had limited time to get his message across and his squad was also decimated by injuries and Covid issues.

In light of those factors, Goodwin praised his side, but was quick to point out that drawing at home will never be a satisfactory outcome going forward.

He said: “I can’t remember Joe Lewis having a save to make.

“We had a couple of shots in the second half, good blocks from United.

“One or two we could have released a little bit quicker and got the shot away a little sooner.

“All in all, it was another point on the board.

“However, let’s not get carried away, because I know we are not satisfied with that.

“We don’t think taking a point at home to Dundee United, with the greatest respect, is a fantastic result.

“Considering we have only had a week together, I think they have done great.”

🔴 A first goal at Pittodrie under our new manager, Jim Goodwin. pic.twitter.com/9P0vVuVnNz — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 27, 2022