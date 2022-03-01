Willie Miller: Vicente Besuijen and Matty Kennedy offer a fresh dimension to Aberdeen attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wingers Vicente Besuijen and Matty Kennedy can bring a potent new dimension to Aberdeen’s attack.

It is great to see Kennedy back in action after more than six months out due to a back injury.

January transfer window signing Besuijen is also hitting form since arriving from Dutch second tier side ADO Den Haag.

New manager Jim Goodwin had a positive first game in charge with the Dons displaying lots of energy and directness in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

However, they couldn’t make the chances created count to get the win that their play deserved.

Ultimately converting scoring opportunities is probably the biggest barrier Goodwin has to get over.

Having Besuijen and Kennedy playing as out-and-out wingers made a big difference as they added a lot of firepower.

Besuijen was the outstanding player on the park against Dundee United.

Ultimately there is no point having a striker if you are not delivering crosses into the box.

Christian Ramirez thrives on crosses into the box, but has been starved of that service a lot this season.

Besuijen and Kennedy can deliver the crosses for Ramirez to convert.

Rather than full-backs primarily firing in crosses from wide, Kennedy and Besuijen offered a new aspect to the attack.

Kennedy’s influence has been missed this season, because he is a forward thinking wide player who crosses into the penalty area.

With Kennedy also in the side, there is a confidence Aberdeen will create chances.

It is good to see him back and he gives the manager options in the wide areas.

Aberdeen created enough chances to secure three points against a Dundee United side that has done well in recent games.

They managed to curb the Tannadice side’s threat and United didn’t have a shot on goal in the second half.

It was a positive home debut for new manager Goodwin, although there is still a way to go before we can assess what difference he will make.

Goodwin speaks well and clearly wants to build up a rapport with the fans.

He has taken over a team in the bottom six and the challenge must be to climb quickly back up the league table.

Aberdeen face a trip to third-placed Hearts on Wednesday night.

Hearts hold a 14-point lead over the Dons with just 10 Premiership games left.

It is going to be difficult for Aberdeen to overtake Hearts because of the size of that gap.

Hopefully Aberdeen, currently sitting ninth, are in the top six after the split.

However, in reality, results tend to be tight in the top six during the post split games.

It is not like you are looking at the five games thinking you will get all 15 points.

🔴 A first goal at Pittodrie under our new manager, Jim Goodwin. pic.twitter.com/9P0vVuVnNz — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 27, 2022

In the top six split, you have to play Rangers, Celtic and all the good teams.

If you pick up half of those points you are doing well.

That is why, if Aberdeen are going to retain any hope of somehow overtaking Hearts, there has to be a huge swing between now and the split.

And that huge swing must start at Tynecastle tomorrow.

If they can turn over Hearts in Edinburgh there is still a chance.

But if Aberdeen are not within touching distance of Hearts at the split, they are not going to catch them.

There are a whole host of teams that can put in a challenge to Hearts and Aberdeen are one of them.

It has to start now. They cannot leave it any longer.

Hearts have had a little stumble in the Premiership in recent weeks, although they rallied to beat St Mirren 2-0 at the weekend.

However, there are frailties there.

And Aberdeen have to exploit those frailties to take the three points off them and put the pressure on.

It was great to see Pittodrie sold out for the game against Dundee United.

If only that could return on a regular basis.

It would help the club financially, but also aid the new manager and the players’ bid to put on strong, winning performances.

The home supporters are really important at Pittodrie and we really saw that on Saturday.

If Aberdeen can get success, there is absolutely no doubt fans will come out in their numbers to support the team.

That success is competing at the top end of the league, putting pressure on Rangers and Celtic and getting cup runs.

This season was so badly hit by the lack of cup runs, it took a toll on the fans.

The fans were brilliant on Saturday and, even though it was a draw, I think they saw enough to give them hope going forward.

A fitting tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson

It was brilliant to see my old manager Sir Alex Ferguson at the weekend for the unveiling of his statue.

Sir Alex spent more than an hour with his former players on Friday.

That’s quite incredible when you think of the occasion and everyone that was there, such as his friends, close associates, officials and the board of directors.

Yet he took time to come into the room where the former players were to catch up.

Sir Alex’s memory is as sharp as a tack as he can still remember games from way back in the late seventies and early eighties.

He was sharp to put anyone right who suggested anything that wasn’t spot on in specific games.

Sir Alex was looking great, really fit and healthy, which is the most important thing.

The occasion was what was required for the man who gave the club and fans an unbelievable amount of success over an eight-year period.

It was a level of success that no one would have thought would have been achievable.

We hit the heights under Sir Alex with two European trophies, league titles, Scottish Cup wins and the League Cup.

It was an incredible time.

The statue of Sir Alex, based on that league title win at Easter Road in 1980, is a fitting tribute.

It is something that should be cherished.

The statue unveiling was superb and then Sir Alex was at a sold out Pittodrie for the game at the weekend.

It took us all right back to the days when the stadium was always packed for games against Dundee United.

Rise of magnificent Cove Rangers

Ambitious Cove Rangers have enjoyed a brilliant season and it could yet get even better.

They will tonight face Queen of the South in the Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final.

Cove Rangers are also riding high at the top of League One.

Manager Paul Hartley should be delighted with the support he has had from the board and the quality of player he has managed to bring to the club.

Hartley has done what all good managers do. He has blended the players together and delivered results.

The pyramid system allows clubs with ambition like Cove to climb up through the leagues.

It is a fantastic way to reward ambitious and forward-thinking clubs.

The work done by Cove Rangers has been outstanding.

If they can get to the final and then lift the trophy, it would further add to the momentum the club has built.

Extended cup runs can be a distraction at times – but it is a nice distraction.

Playing in the latter stages of cup competitions gives players an opportunity to get away from the grind of a league season.

Cove Rangers have the opportunity to get to a cup final and go a step further in lifting a trophy.

The all-round story of Cove Rangers is one of immense positivity.

It has been for a while and continues to be all positive. It will reach even higher levels should they win the league title and the Challenge Cup.