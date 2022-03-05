Aberdeen’s winless run extends to 10 games with 1-0 loss at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s winless run extends to 10 games with 1-0 loss at Rangers

By Sean Wallace
March 5, 2022, 4:57 pm
Aberdeen supporters in fine voice during the clash against Rangers at Ibrox.
Aberdeen were edged out 1-0 by Rangers at Ibrox in a game where the Reds defended resolutely but delivered little attacking threat.

The Reds looked on course to extend their unbeaten record against the defending champions when level late on in the game.

However substitute Kemar Roofe netted in the 83rd minute to the agony of the Dons and the travelling Red Army support.

Aberdeen had just one shot at goal, off target, at Ibrox.

Rangers mustered 20 shots at goal, although only two were on target.

Aberdeen’s wait for a Premiership win in 2022 continues.

New manager Jim Goodwin is also still waiting for his first win in the Dons’ dugout after four attempts.

The Dons winless streak extended to 10 games with the narrow loss at Ibrox.

It is the second time this season the Reds have suffered 10 game winless runs.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin made two changes to the side that was so flat in losing 2-0 to Hearts away on Wednesday evening.

Scott Brown was not in the squad and winger Matty Kennedy was ruled out with a back problem suffered against Hearts.

Coming back into the starting line-up were Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan.

January signing Dante Polvara was named on the substitute’s bench.

It was Polvara’s first appearance since arriving from the United States college system on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Polvara, 21, had undergone a surgical procedure soon after signing and has now recovered.

The midfielder came on with five minutes remaining for his debut.

Dante Polvara training at Ibrox ahead of the clash with Rangers.

Rangers created the first opportunity in the second minute when Alfredo Morelos fired wide of Joe Lewis’ left hand post.

Aberdeen more than held their own in a physical opening 15 minutes.

The Reds brought aggression in that early phase but couldn’t build any attacking tempo.

In the 18th minute Joe Ayodele-Aribo squared up to shoot from the edge of the penalty.

However teenage midfielder Connor Barron slid in to brilliantly tackle him with a perfectly executed challenge.

Ross McCrorie and Ryan Jack in action at Ibrox.

In the 27th minute Aribo received a pass 25 yards out and shaped up to shoot.

The onrushing Ross McCrorie did enough to put the midfielder off and Aribo snathced at his shot, forcing it well wide.

In the 30th minute a drive from James Tavernier was blocked and turned wide for a corner at the near post.

The corner was successfully cleared by Aberdeen.

Moments later Ryan Jack picked out Fashion’ Sakala’s run into the penalty area with a drilled delivery.

However Sakala headed wide from 12 yards out.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin against Rangers at Ibrox.

In the 45th minute Sakala shot from 25 yards. It flew well over the bar and well wide.

It summed up the first-half.

This was the most low-key, uneventful 45 minutes between Aberdeen and Rangers I have witnessed in many years.

Aberdeen nullified the early impetus of the home side and were well organised, disciplined and energetic.

They quickly closed down Rangers to allow them limited time on the ball.

On a day Rangers celebrated the club’s anniversary the party balloons appeared decidedly flat by the half-time whistle.

Rangers fans were becoming increasingly frustrated and angry. Many booed their team off the pitch at the break.

Half-time: Rangers 0 Aberdeen 0

In the 50th minute Sakala met a cross from Borna Barisic deep in the penalty area but his flicked 10 yard diving header went well over.

Moments later Calvin Bassey whipped in a cross that found Sakala.

Under pressure Sakala headed wide from eight yards.

Yet again Sakala threatened when he was found in space 20 yards out only to blast an effort over.

Sakala was posing the major threat and in the 57th minute he met a cross at the back post but his header crashed into the side-netting.

In going for the ball Sakala crashed over the advertising boards behind goal.

Moments later he was replaced by Leon Balgogun in a double substitution.

In the 61st minute referee John Beaton booked Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack shot low from 22 yards in the 71st  minute but the effort was straight at Lewis who comfortably collected.

It was Rangers first shot on target. It was their 16th effort at goal.

Aberdeen suffered heartache in the 81st minute when Rangers broke the deadlock.

Ayodele-Aribo delivered a cross to the back post that substitute Kemar Roofe bundled into the net with a close range right footed shot.

It was harsh on Aberdeen who had defended so resolutely.

That being said however the Reds offered very little in the way of attacking threat throughout the match.

Full-time: Rangers 1 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 6; Hayes 7 (Ramsay 80), Bates 7, Gallagher 7, Ojo 7, McCrorie 7 (Polvara 85), Barron 7, Besuijen 6, Ferguson 6, McLennan 5 (MacKenzie 68),  Ramirez 6.

Subs: Woods, McGeouch, Jenks, Ruth, Milne.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): McGregor 6; Barisic 5 (Balogun 59), Bassey 6, Goldson 6, Tavernier 6, Kamara 6, Jack 6 (Lundstrum 77), Kent 5, Ayodele-Aribo 6, Sakala 5 (Arfield 59), Morelos 5 (Roofe 77).

Subs: McLaughlin, Lundstrum, Helander, Ramsey, Sands, Wright.

Referee: John Beaton 6

Attendance: 50,010

Man-of-the-match: Connor Barron (Aberdeen).

