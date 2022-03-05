Aberdeen’s winless run extends to 10 games with 1-0 loss at Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen were edged out 1-0 by Rangers at Ibrox in a game where the Reds defended resolutely but delivered little attacking threat.

The Reds looked on course to extend their unbeaten record against the defending champions when level late on in the game.

However substitute Kemar Roofe netted in the 83rd minute to the agony of the Dons and the travelling Red Army support.

Aberdeen had just one shot at goal, off target, at Ibrox.

Rangers mustered 20 shots at goal, although only two were on target.

Aberdeen’s wait for a Premiership win in 2022 continues.

New manager Jim Goodwin is also still waiting for his first win in the Dons’ dugout after four attempts.

The Dons winless streak extended to 10 games with the narrow loss at Ibrox.

It is the second time this season the Reds have suffered 10 game winless runs.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin made two changes to the side that was so flat in losing 2-0 to Hearts away on Wednesday evening.

Scott Brown was not in the squad and winger Matty Kennedy was ruled out with a back problem suffered against Hearts.

Coming back into the starting line-up were Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan.

January signing Dante Polvara was named on the substitute’s bench.

It was Polvara’s first appearance since arriving from the United States college system on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Polvara, 21, had undergone a surgical procedure soon after signing and has now recovered.

The midfielder came on with five minutes remaining for his debut.

Rangers created the first opportunity in the second minute when Alfredo Morelos fired wide of Joe Lewis’ left hand post.

Aberdeen more than held their own in a physical opening 15 minutes.

The Reds brought aggression in that early phase but couldn’t build any attacking tempo.

In the 18th minute Joe Ayodele-Aribo squared up to shoot from the edge of the penalty.

However teenage midfielder Connor Barron slid in to brilliantly tackle him with a perfectly executed challenge.

In the 27th minute Aribo received a pass 25 yards out and shaped up to shoot.

The onrushing Ross McCrorie did enough to put the midfielder off and Aribo snathced at his shot, forcing it well wide.

In the 30th minute a drive from James Tavernier was blocked and turned wide for a corner at the near post.

The corner was successfully cleared by Aberdeen.

Moments later Ryan Jack picked out Fashion’ Sakala’s run into the penalty area with a drilled delivery.

However Sakala headed wide from 12 yards out.

In the 45th minute Sakala shot from 25 yards. It flew well over the bar and well wide.

It summed up the first-half.

This was the most low-key, uneventful 45 minutes between Aberdeen and Rangers I have witnessed in many years.

Aberdeen nullified the early impetus of the home side and were well organised, disciplined and energetic.

They quickly closed down Rangers to allow them limited time on the ball.

On a day Rangers celebrated the club’s anniversary the party balloons appeared decidedly flat by the half-time whistle.

Rangers fans were becoming increasingly frustrated and angry. Many booed their team off the pitch at the break.

Half-time: Rangers 0 Aberdeen 0

In the 50th minute Sakala met a cross from Borna Barisic deep in the penalty area but his flicked 10 yard diving header went well over.

Moments later Calvin Bassey whipped in a cross that found Sakala.

Under pressure Sakala headed wide from eight yards.

Yet again Sakala threatened when he was found in space 20 yards out only to blast an effort over.

Sakala was posing the major threat and in the 57th minute he met a cross at the back post but his header crashed into the side-netting.

In going for the ball Sakala crashed over the advertising boards behind goal.

Moments later he was replaced by Leon Balgogun in a double substitution.

In the 61st minute referee John Beaton booked Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack shot low from 22 yards in the 71st minute but the effort was straight at Lewis who comfortably collected.

It was Rangers first shot on target. It was their 16th effort at goal.

Aberdeen suffered heartache in the 81st minute when Rangers broke the deadlock.

Ayodele-Aribo delivered a cross to the back post that substitute Kemar Roofe bundled into the net with a close range right footed shot.

It was harsh on Aberdeen who had defended so resolutely.

That being said however the Reds offered very little in the way of attacking threat throughout the match.

Full-time: Rangers 1 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 6; Hayes 7 (Ramsay 80), Bates 7, Gallagher 7, Ojo 7, McCrorie 7 (Polvara 85), Barron 7, Besuijen 6, Ferguson 6, McLennan 5 (MacKenzie 68), Ramirez 6.

Subs: Woods, McGeouch, Jenks, Ruth, Milne.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): McGregor 6; Barisic 5 (Balogun 59), Bassey 6, Goldson 6, Tavernier 6, Kamara 6, Jack 6 (Lundstrum 77), Kent 5, Ayodele-Aribo 6, Sakala 5 (Arfield 59), Morelos 5 (Roofe 77).

Subs: McLaughlin, Lundstrum, Helander, Ramsey, Sands, Wright.

Referee: John Beaton 6

Attendance: 50,010

Man-of-the-match: Connor Barron (Aberdeen).