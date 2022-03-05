Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s anger at referee call for Rangers’ goal in 1-0 loss at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s anger at referee call for Rangers’ goal in 1-0 loss at Ibrox

By Sean Wallace
March 5, 2022, 6:08 pm
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Rangers' Ryan Jack in action at Ibrox.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Rangers' Ryan Jack in action at Ibrox.

Frustrated Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Rangers’ winning goal should not have stood as they lost 1-0 at Ibrox.

Goodwin reckons referee John Beaton should have awarded a free-kick for a foul on Calvin Ramsay in the build up to the winner.

Substitute Kemar Roofe netted in the 83rd minute to secure the victory that kept the Dons rooted at 10th spot in the Premiership.

Goodwin praised his side for a ‘brilliant’ defensive performance in Glasgow.

And he reckons the Reds should been rewarded for their efforts by leaving  Ibrox with a point.

He said: “I can’t let the goal go without talking about a foul on Calvin Ramsay in the build up to it.

“The first cross that comes in from Tavernier, Ramsay is at the back post and goes to head the ball but Bassey pushes him off the pitch.

“I thought that was a simple decision for the referee.

“Then in the next phase of play the ball ends up in the back of the net.

“Rangers wont have enjoyed that 90 minutes. It wasn’t easy for them.

“The overall performance of my players deserved something.”

Aberdeen’s Declan Gallagher battles for possession with Alfredo Morelos of Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen frustration at Ibrox

Aberdeen were on course to retain their unbeaten record against Rangers this season.

The Reds had drawn 2-2 at Ibrox in October and drew 1-1 with ‘Gers at Pittodrie in January.

However substitute Roofe pounced at the back post to deny the Reds a point.

The Dons’ winless run has now extended to 10 games as they still await a first Premiership victory in 2022.

Aberdeen are four points off the top six with just three games remaining before the split.

Those games are against Hibs (h), Dundee (a) and Ross County (h).

Aberdeen teenager Connor Barron and Glen Kamara fight for the ball at Ibrox.

Goodwin said: “I’m extremely disappointed to take nothing from the game.

“The overall performance from the players merited a point.

“I’m not going to sit here and say we deserved to win the game because we didn’t.

Aberdeen supporters in fine voice during the clash against Rangers at Ibrox.

“We didn’t carry enough attacking threat in the final third.

“But there was a shape and structure to the team and defensively I thought we were brilliant.”

