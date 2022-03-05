Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s anger at referee call for Rangers’ goal in 1-0 loss at Ibrox

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frustrated Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Rangers’ winning goal should not have stood as they lost 1-0 at Ibrox.

Goodwin reckons referee John Beaton should have awarded a free-kick for a foul on Calvin Ramsay in the build up to the winner.

Substitute Kemar Roofe netted in the 83rd minute to secure the victory that kept the Dons rooted at 10th spot in the Premiership.

Goodwin praised his side for a ‘brilliant’ defensive performance in Glasgow.

And he reckons the Reds should been rewarded for their efforts by leaving Ibrox with a point.

He said: “I can’t let the goal go without talking about a foul on Calvin Ramsay in the build up to it.

“The first cross that comes in from Tavernier, Ramsay is at the back post and goes to head the ball but Bassey pushes him off the pitch.

“I thought that was a simple decision for the referee.

“Then in the next phase of play the ball ends up in the back of the net.

“Rangers wont have enjoyed that 90 minutes. It wasn’t easy for them.

“The overall performance of my players deserved something.”

Aberdeen frustration at Ibrox

Aberdeen were on course to retain their unbeaten record against Rangers this season.

The Reds had drawn 2-2 at Ibrox in October and drew 1-1 with ‘Gers at Pittodrie in January.

However substitute Roofe pounced at the back post to deny the Reds a point.

The Dons’ winless run has now extended to 10 games as they still await a first Premiership victory in 2022.

Aberdeen are four points off the top six with just three games remaining before the split.

Those games are against Hibs (h), Dundee (a) and Ross County (h).

Goodwin said: “I’m extremely disappointed to take nothing from the game.

“The overall performance from the players merited a point.

“I’m not going to sit here and say we deserved to win the game because we didn’t.

“We didn’t carry enough attacking threat in the final third.

“But there was a shape and structure to the team and defensively I thought we were brilliant.”