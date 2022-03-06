Boss Jim Goodwin confident he will kick-start Aberdeen resurgence in form for top six bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin is confident Aberdeen will turn around their winless slump to kick-start a top six push.

Languishing a lowly 10th in the Premiership table, the Dons’ run without victory extended to 10 games with a 1-0 loss at Rangers.

It is the second time this season Aberdeen have suffered a 10 game winless streak.

Goodwin is determined to spark an immediate resurrection in form to lead Aberdeen into the top six.

Despite their lowly league position the Reds are only five points off fourth place and European qualification.

Goodwin insists the Aberdeen squad are desperate to salvage the season.

However with only three games remaining before the split he accepts time is running out.

Goodwin will demand the Dons give everything in those remaining fixtures in the fight to secure a top six finish at a minimum.

He said: “We will get better and improve there is no doubt about that.

“I have only been in the door a fortnight and am still working extremely hard with the lads to try to get our message across to them.

“They are very receptive and a good group of lads desperate to turn things around.

“We have huge games coming up and we have to go into every single one of them, like we did at Rangers, from the first whistle.

“If we do that we stand a good chance of winning the next three.”

Goodwin pushing for top six finish

Aberdeen are still searching for a first Premiership win in 2022.

However Goodwin is confident they will deliver wins soon if the Reds can reproduce the same levels as shown at Ibrox.

Aberdeen face Hibs at home before an away trip to bottom club Dundee.

Their final fixture before the split is a home clash with Ross County.

Goodwin said: “The performance in terms of commitment, effort and organisation was very similar to the one against Dundee United.

“We should have won that game against Dundee United (1-1 draw) as we had numerous chances.

“The game on Wednesday at Hearts (2-0 loss) was way below par and the players were honest enough to know that wasn’t acceptable.

“But against Rangers we got back to the similar levels shown against Dundee United.

“That hard work, commitment and effort needs to be a minimum requirement consistently every week.

“I thought we played some decent football at times against Rangers.

“In the middle of the pitch the boys were quite composed and willing to put some passes together which was pleasing.”

Frustration at Rangers’ winning goal

Goodwin is adamant Rangers’ winning goal should not have stood.

The Dons boss reckons referee John Beaton should have awarded a free-kick for a foul on Calvin Ramsay in the build up to the winner.

He said: “I can’t let the goal go without talking about a foul on Calvin Ramsay in the build up to it.

“The first cross that comes in from Tavernier, Ramsay is at the back post and goes to head the ball but Bassey pushes him off the pitch.

“I thought that was a simple decision for the referee.

“Then in the next phase of play the ball ends up in the back of the net.”

Captain Scott Brown rested at Ibrox

Aberdeen were without captain Scott Brown at Ibrox but Goodwin confirmed he was rested.

Goodwin says it was a ‘sensible decision’ made in conjunction with the skipper and medical team to leave him out.

Brown, 36, is expected to be available for the run in to the Premiership split.

Goodwin said: “Scott played on Wednesday in his first game in a while as he had been out with a hamstring problem.

“He just had a bit of fatigue in his legs.

“We didn’t want to risk the chance of him possibly breaking down and finding himself out injured again.

“It was a sensible decision from the medical team, Scott himself and from me.”