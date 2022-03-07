‘He’s having less and less impact’ – Dons fans have their say as captain Scott Brown ponders moving on from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

‘He’s having less and less impact’ – Dons fans have their say as captain Scott Brown ponders moving on from Aberdeen

By Paul Third
March 7, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 3:29 pm
Dons team captain Scott Brown.
Dons team captain Scott Brown.

Aberdeen fans believe team captain Scott Brown is fighting a battle he cannot win against father time as he ponders whether to move on from Pittodrie.

The former Celtic captain joined the Dons as player-coach last summer, but has found himself as a coach without any training ground duties following the arrival of new manager Jim Goodwin.

Brown was interviewed for the St Mirren’s manager job last month following Goodwin’s appointment at Pittodrie, but lost out to former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

The former Scotland captain remains keen to forge a career in coaching as he nears the end of his playing career and is reportedly considering whether to leave the Dons in pursuit of a coaching role elsewhere.

Aberdeen fans have been having their say on Brown and it seems many believe a parting of the ways would suit the player and the Dons.

On Facebook, one Dons fan Brian Duguid was more positive, and wrote: “We all know what ‘Broonie’ brings to a match or training, full commitment!

“The same cannot be said of some around him at the moment! I do hope/expect that Goodwin will put that right.”

These Dons fans believe younger players should be given the chance to prove themselves ahead of the veteran player-coach.

Ian Brown likened the Dons captain’s arrival to that of another former Celtic midfielder, Jackie McNamara. On a paper, a signing to excite, but one which did not quite live up to expectations.

He wrote: “Cheers for the Ibrox goal and winding (Ryan) Kent up but off you trot. Bit like the McNamara signing under (Jimmy) Calderwood. Should have been a good signing but just didn’t work out.”

