‘He’s having less and less impact’ – Dons fans have their say as captain Scott Brown ponders moving on from Aberdeen

Aberdeen fans believe team captain Scott Brown is fighting a battle he cannot win against father time as he ponders whether to move on from Pittodrie.

The former Celtic captain joined the Dons as player-coach last summer, but has found himself as a coach without any training ground duties following the arrival of new manager Jim Goodwin.

Brown was interviewed for the St Mirren’s manager job last month following Goodwin’s appointment at Pittodrie, but lost out to former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

The former Scotland captain remains keen to forge a career in coaching as he nears the end of his playing career and is reportedly considering whether to leave the Dons in pursuit of a coaching role elsewhere.

Aberdeen fans have been having their say on Brown and it seems many believe a parting of the ways would suit the player and the Dons.

First couple of months I thought he's still got it but now he's having less and less impact on games, would like him to see out the season though and don't see why he can't do some coaching too. — Ray (@Proud_9) March 7, 2022

On Facebook, one Dons fan Brian Duguid was more positive, and wrote: “We all know what ‘Broonie’ brings to a match or training, full commitment!

“The same cannot be said of some around him at the moment! I do hope/expect that Goodwin will put that right.”

These Dons fans believe younger players should be given the chance to prove themselves ahead of the veteran player-coach.

A good example to have around as a player coach. Sometimes ‘accommodated’ in the starting 11 to the detriment of others talents. Great player but not a great fit for the best starting 11 for Aberdeen. I’d keep him around the place but I don’t think he’ll want that. — Craig Leslie (@CraigLe64586126) March 7, 2022

Has a lot to offer but not a great fit. We have an abundance of alternative midfielders that are full of energy. Ross, Lewis and Connor can easily offer box to box and having Pa Broon sitting behind is limiting their full effectiveness. Ferguson being more advanced doesn't work. — Mammoth Mogul (@MammothMogul1) March 7, 2022

Ian Brown likened the Dons captain’s arrival to that of another former Celtic midfielder, Jackie McNamara. On a paper, a signing to excite, but one which did not quite live up to expectations.

He wrote: “Cheers for the Ibrox goal and winding (Ryan) Kent up but off you trot. Bit like the McNamara signing under (Jimmy) Calderwood. Should have been a good signing but just didn’t work out.”