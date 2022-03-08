Aberdeen captain Scott Brown set to hang up his boots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown is set to announce his retirement from playing according to reports.

The player-coach has been contemplating calling it a day after finding his coaching duties restricted following Jim Goodwin’s arrival at Pittodrie.

The Daily Record has reported Brown, who joined the Dons last summer as part of Stephen Glass’ backroom staff, is in talks with the club about ripping up the last year of his contract.

The 36-year-old was left out of the Aberdeen squad for Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox and he has taken the decision it is time to hang up his boots and focus on pursuing a career in management.

Brown was in contention for the St Mirren job following Goodwin’s arrival at Pittodrie last month but lost out to former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

However, having gone through the recruitment process with the Paisley club it is understood Brown has now switched his focus to being a manager in his own right.

The Dons are sympathetic to the veteran midfielder’s plight and an announcement on his departure from Aberdeen is expected soon.

But what has become clear is Brown’s playing days are nearing an end with the player set to call time on a trophy-laden career.