Analysis: Why Scott Brown is ready to call it a day at Aberdeen

The lure of management has taken precedence over the desire to play for Scott Brown.

The 36-year-old’s decision to leave Celtic Park for a new challenge as a player-coach at Pittodrie hit a roadblock following the departure last month of the man who brought him north.

It was coaching rather than playing which prompted Brown’s decision to move north but with his role at the club having changed so too, it seems, are his priorities.

Brown was Stephen Glass’ first signing as manager and the fanfare which greeted his arrival was huge.

Glass was thrilled at his capture and happily told anyone who would listen how big a coup landing his former Hibernian team-mate was for the club.

As far as Glass was concerned Brown would be a hugely influential presence on and off the pitch.

Speaking following the midfielder’s signing in May last year Glass said: “Scott will come in and on the pitch will certainly help the midfield players.

“But his mentality will help the entire group. His persona will help the entire club.

“The reason we have brought Scott here is because he is a top, top professional.”

Dons faltered after a bright start

It started so promisingly too with the Dons playing an exciting, fluent style of football as they navigated the early rounds of the UEFA Conference League with ease.

Brown was front and centre of those early wins, controlling games in front of the Dons back four.

His early influence was clear for all to see as he was summoned from the bench, where he had been rested, to rally the team in turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win at Livingston in the club’s first away league game of the season.

Glass got away with wholesale changes in the first away game. He was not so lucky in his second as Raith Rovers sent the Dons crashing out the League Cup in Kirkcaldy.

A second cup exit followed as the Dons were also eliminated from the Conference League by Qarabag.

It was a humbling, sobering experience for the Dons who were left chasing shadows in the second leg in particular in front of their home support.

In hindsight it was a chastening experience from which the team has not recovered.

Brown’s influence has waned following change of manager

As the team’s struggles intensified the manager found himself under pressure while Brown’s ability to stop the rot waned.

He was a key performer despite the team’s struggles but has been unable to maintain the early season form since the winter break.

Aberdeen came through their first winless run to have a strong December but January and February brought a return to the poor results of September and October.

Glass ultimately paid the price when he lost his job. Two of his three appointees went with him in Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

Brown was the one left behind and he agreed to continue as an interim coach with Barry Robson, Neil Simpson and Scott Anderson.

But following Jim Goodwin’s appointment Brown’s status has changed again.

He is a coach in name only with Goodwin’s preference to lead training himself alongside his assistant Lee Sharp leaving Brown as the odd man out.

Saints interview has whetted Brown’s appetite for management

Initially Brown’s focus was on recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in Robson’s only game in charge, the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15.

He also had the small matter of being interviewed to replace Goodwin at St Mirren before the Saints opted for Stephen Robinson instead.

Brown made his return in the 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle last week but was left out for the 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox at the weekend.

That scenario, of being on the periphery while the new manager assesses his squad and also being in the frame for a managerial role of his own has prompted the midfielder to take stock.

No matter how good you are, father time waits for no-one.

Brown will be 37 this summer and that yearning to try his hand at management has overtaken his desire to try to contribute on the pitch.

Goodwin and Aberdeen respect Brown’s desire to pursue a coaching career which is why a parting of the ways between the player and the Dons now seems inevitable.