Aberdeen midfielder Jack MacIver ‘impresses’ in trial game for Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Jack MacIver ‘impresses’ in trial game for Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s

By Ryan Cryle
March 9, 2022, 11:01 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 11:05 am
Jack MacIver, centre, training with Aberdeen first team players, from front, Scott Brown - the now-departed captain - Jonny Hayes, Calvin Ramsay and Funso Ojo.
Jack MacIver, centre, training with Aberdeen first team players, from front, Scott Brown - the now-departed captain - Jonny Hayes, Calvin Ramsay and Funso Ojo.

Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver could be set for a move to England after ‘impressing’ in a 70-minute appearance for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s.

The 18-year-old attacking playmaker is currently on trial with the Owls, and took part in a bounce game against Fleetwood Town’s youngsters yesterday. It went well for the midfielder, according to the Sheffield Star.

MacIver looks set to exit the Dons at the end of his contract, having come through the youth academy, with a clubs in Scotland and in the EFL said to be interested in his signature. This would mean no compensation would be due to the Reds for a player who they picked up age 11.

He has had two loan spells at Highland League Huntly this term, having returned in January to train with the senior squad, but looks unlikely to be given the chance to step up to the Aberdeen first-team under new boss Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin is in the early stages of a rebuild following Aberdeen’s disappointing campaign, having taken over from axed gaffer Stephen Glass.

It was confirmed yesterday team captain Scott Brown had left the club, having seen his coaching opportunities reduced under the new regime, while also being expected to feature less in the Dons’ midfield.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal