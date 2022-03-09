Aberdeen midfielder Jack MacIver ‘impresses’ in trial game for Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver could be set for a move to England after ‘impressing’ in a 70-minute appearance for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s.

The 18-year-old attacking playmaker is currently on trial with the Owls, and took part in a bounce game against Fleetwood Town’s youngsters yesterday. It went well for the midfielder, according to the Sheffield Star.

MacIver looks set to exit the Dons at the end of his contract, having come through the youth academy, with a clubs in Scotland and in the EFL said to be interested in his signature. This would mean no compensation would be due to the Reds for a player who they picked up age 11.

He has had two loan spells at Highland League Huntly this term, having returned in January to train with the senior squad, but looks unlikely to be given the chance to step up to the Aberdeen first-team under new boss Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin is in the early stages of a rebuild following Aberdeen’s disappointing campaign, having taken over from axed gaffer Stephen Glass.

It was confirmed yesterday team captain Scott Brown had left the club, having seen his coaching opportunities reduced under the new regime, while also being expected to feature less in the Dons’ midfield.