Aberdeen Women return to SWPL 1 winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Partick Thistle

A Bayley Hutchison brace helped Aberdeen Women come from behind to beat Partick Thistle 2-1 at Petershill Park.

An early goal from Cara McBrearty put the home side in front, before Hutchison’s second half brace ensured that all three SWPL 1 points would be going back to Aberdeen.

Emma Hunter made two changes from last week’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic with Francesca Ogilvie missing out due to injury and was replaced in the starting XI by Hannah Stewart.

Midfielder Eilidh Shore returned to the line-up after two games out with an ankle injury as Natasha Bruce dropped to the bench.

Partick Thistle took the lead in the eighth minute after being awarded an indirect free kick just off the penalty spot when goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach was deemed to have handled the ball from a pass back.

Linzi Taylor knocked the ball to the right so McBrearty could lift it over the several Aberdeen bodies in the box and beyond Meach.

The Dons should have pulled level as Jess Broadrick’s effort from long range was helped by the wind and caused a problem for goalkeeper Lauren McGregor who made a decent save.

It looked like Partick Thistle had doubled their lead in the 33rd minute as the ball was bundled into the net by Clare Docherty, but the referee blew his whistle for a foul on Meach instead.

Aberdeen were playing the better football, but it was Partick Thistle who had the best chances.

One such effort was cleared off the line by Broadrick after Rachel Donaldson rounded Meach and got a shot away from a tight angle.

A Bayley Hutchison double

Partick had the early chances in the second half, but it was Aberdeen who would find the net in the 59th minute.

Hannah Stewart sent a long ball into the final third from the Dons’ half that found Hutchison.

The Aberdeen forward used her strength to see off Rosie Slater and drive towards goal before slotting the ball beyond McGregor to make it 1-1.

The home side looked to reply almost immediately as Morgan Anderson’s shot had to be tipped onto the bar by Meach – where it bounced two more times before being cleared.

Much like the first half it was a scrappy affair, and in the second 45 minutes the referee made use of his cards, with Chloe Gover and Donna Paterson both being shown yellow.

The game looked like it would be ending in a stalemate until Hutchison got her second of the day in the 81st minute – her 10th SWPL 1 goal of the season.

The winning goal came as several Aberdeen players had touches of the ball in Partick’s box, before Bailley Collins played it to Hutchison who knocked it home from eight yards out.

SWF Championship North

In SWF Championship North, Inverness were on the road again as they travelled to Peterhead to play Buchan.

It was an impressive away day for Karen Mason’s side as they bounced back from their midweek defeat to Montrose with an 8-0 win.

Grampian were the other north team in action as they played the league’s third-placed side Dryburgh Athletic away from home, and two second half goals for Dryburgh ensured that all three points stayed in Dundee.