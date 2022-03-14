Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy earns recall to Northern Ireland squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy earns recall to Northern Ireland squad

By Jamie Durent
March 14, 2022, 11:56 am
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in action against St Johnstone on January 27, 2021.
Matty Kennedy has earned a recall to the Northern Ireland squad after his return to the first-team at Aberdeen.

Kennedy had missed the first half of the season with a back problem and at one stage looked to be leaving the club, having been linked with a loan move to St Mirren.

But he has been an impressive performer since making his comeback in January and has been called up by manager Ian Baraclough for friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Kennedy has made three appearances for Northern Ireland, making his debut in a 1-1 draw with Romania in 2020. He subsequently started a friendly against the United States and made a substitute appearance against Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier.

Also in the squad are former Dons Josh Magennis and Niall McGinn, with the latter leaving Pittodrie earlier this year for fellow Premiership side Dundee.

Northern Ireland finished third in their World Cup qualifying group, behind Switzerland and Italy. They have Nations League games this summer against Greece, Kosovo and either Cyprus or Estonia.

