Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy earns recall to Northern Ireland squad

Matty Kennedy has earned a recall to the Northern Ireland squad after his return to the first-team at Aberdeen.

Kennedy had missed the first half of the season with a back problem and at one stage looked to be leaving the club, having been linked with a loan move to St Mirren.

But he has been an impressive performer since making his comeback in January and has been called up by manager Ian Baraclough for friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Kennedy has made three appearances for Northern Ireland, making his debut in a 1-1 draw with Romania in 2020. He subsequently started a friendly against the United States and made a substitute appearance against Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier.

Also in the squad are former Dons Josh Magennis and Niall McGinn, with the latter leaving Pittodrie earlier this year for fellow Premiership side Dundee.

Northern Ireland finished third in their World Cup qualifying group, behind Switzerland and Italy. They have Nations League games this summer against Greece, Kosovo and either Cyprus or Estonia.