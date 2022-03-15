Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson keeps place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies against Poland and Austria or Wales.

The Scots were due to play a World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on March 24, however, the game has been postponed due to Russia’s invasion of their Eastern European neighbours.

Scotland will now play Poland at Hampden instead, with £10 from each ticket going to Unicef’s humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainians.

Clarke’s Dark Blues will then play whoever loses the other semi-final in a friendly away from home on March 29. If it’s Wales, the game will be at the Cardiff City Stadium, while a clash with Austria would mean a trip to the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad to face Poland and Austria or Wales in our two international friendlies later this month. pic.twitter.com/yWfIqvx3Tg — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 15, 2022

Among the 24 players named in Clarke’s squad – and earning a maiden call-up to the senior squad – is former Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, who now plays for Bologna in Italy.

The likes of former Dons midfielder Ryan Jack and Euro 2020 qualification hero David Marshall also return to the squad.