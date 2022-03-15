Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson keeps place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson keeps place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies

By Ryan Cryle
March 15, 2022, 2:34 pm
Lewis Ferguson and Jack Hendry during a Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain
Lewis Ferguson and Jack Hendry during a Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies against Poland and Austria or Wales.

The Scots were due to play a World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on March 24, however, the game has been postponed due to Russia’s invasion of their Eastern European neighbours.

Scotland will now play Poland at Hampden instead, with £10 from each ticket going to Unicef’s humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainians.

Clarke’s Dark Blues will then play whoever loses the other semi-final in a friendly away from home on March 29.  If it’s Wales, the game will be at the Cardiff City Stadium, while a clash with Austria would mean a trip to the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna.

Among the 24 players named in Clarke’s squad – and earning a maiden call-up to the senior squad – is former Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, who now plays for Bologna in Italy.

The likes of former Dons midfielder Ryan Jack and Euro 2020 qualification hero David Marshall also return to the squad.

 

