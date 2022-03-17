Aberdeen’s need for a win may force boss Jim Goodwin to gamble on returning duo Marley Watkins and Andy Considine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen’s need for a win may force boss Jim Goodwin to gamble on returning duo Marley Watkins and Andy Considine

By Paul Third
March 17, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 9:51 am
Marley Watkins is available for action this weekend
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists the Dons’ need to get wins could force him to throw Marley Watkins back into the action this weekend.

Watkins is back in the squad after recovering from a foot injury suffered in the Boxing Day win against Dundee at Pittodrie.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine is also in contention for his first appearance since suffering a knee ligament injury in the 1-0 loss to Qarabag in the UEFA Conference League play-off first leg in August.

The duo return with the Dons still searching for their first win in the league in 2022 and with three games remaining before the split it is vital Aberdeen pick up three points against Hibernian at Pittodrie on Saturday.

With Adam Montgomery and Matty Kennedy still unavailable alongside Mikey Devlin, who has been injured all season, Goodwin admits he may have to thrust his returning players back into the action due to the need for a win.

Aberdeen have three games remaining to make up a four-point deficit as they face a late scramble to secure a top six place.

The Dons boss said: “Marley’s trained as well and is back in with the group which is great. He’s a big player for the club.

“He’s had a little bit of bad luck with the injuries. He’s been out for a considerable amount of time. He’s back now and is fully fit.

“It’s a similar situation to Andy Considine in terms of having not played a great deal of minutes.

“But unfortunately right now we don’t have the luxury of bedding guys in again.

“We’ve got big, big games coming up and we need to maybe gamble with one or two as well.

“Without being unfair to the players, I don’t want t0 rush guys back who physically can’t do what we’re asking them to do.

“The conversations I’ll have with the medical team and sports science teams, we’ll make calculated decisions on those ones who have been out for a long period of time.”

Considine’s return gives Dons defence a welcome boost

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine is in the squad to face Hibernian

The Aberdeen manager is thrilled to have the experienced Considine, 34, back involved ahead of the vital run-in.

The Dons defence have badly missed the experience and organisational skills of Considine.

Goodwin knows he has to be careful in integrating Considine back into the fold but is thrilled to have the central defender, who can also play at left back, as an option at this stage of the season.

The Aberdeen boss said: “It’s all looking good at the minute. We’ve had a decent number of boys for a couple of weeks. The boys are in good shape.

“Andy is back in. He’s been training and been training well for the last 10 days. He’s in good shape and is another good addition to the squad.

“He obviously hasn’t had a whole lot of minutes in the last few months. We need to be fair to him.

“I don’t want to throw him in and ask too much of him, too early because that’s when you end up getting another kind of injuries in terms of muscle injuries. He’s available for the weekend.

“We’ve got a decision to make on whether we put him in from the start or whether we put him on the bench and have him as back up.”

