Aberdeen come from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian at Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s first league win since Boxing Day breathed fresh life into their late bid to secure a top six place as they came from behind to beat Hibernian 3-1 at Pittodrie.

Trailing to a Calvin Ramsay own-goal, the Dons dug deep to beat Hibs, who finished the game with 10 men following Ryan Porteous’ red card, thanks to two Lewis Ferguson penalties and a Vicente Besuijen strike.

The result ends the club’s 10-game league run without a win but more importantly moves them to within two points of the top six with two games remaining before the split.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin made one change to the side which lost 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox two weeks ago with Calvin Ramsay replacing Funso Ojo.

However, fit-again Andy Considine and Marley Watkins were named among the substitutes.

Early own-goal gifted Hibs the lead

This was billed as a must-win for the Dons but it was the visitors who started on the front foot with Sylvester Jasper firing a free kick wide while David Bates did well to head Lewis Stevenson’s powerful drive away.

But from the moment Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made a mess of dealing with Rocky Bushiri’s pass back to concede a corner the composure of Shaun Maloney’s side dissipated.

Vicente Besuijen cross found Connor McLennan who saw his point-blank header parried by Kevin Dabrowski before Christian Ramirez’s attempt to convert the rebound was deflected wide by Chris Cadden.

Aberdeen were knocking on the door as the pushed Hibs back but the visitors stunned Pittodrie into silence by taking the lead in the 20th minute.

Cadden created the chance when he fired in a driven ball across goal and with Josh Doig lurking at the back post Ramsay’s attempt to clear the ball resulted in him diverting it into his own net for an own goal.

The loss of the goal seemed to knock the wind from Aberdeen’s sails and it was the visitors who looked likely to add to their tally.

But yet again, the game took a twist with a team scoring against the run of the play and it was the Dons who drew level from spot in the 36th minute.

Rocky Bushiri was the culprit this time, blocking a Connor Barron shot with his hand. Referee Alan Muir awarded a penalty and Lewis Ferguson converted to make it 1-1.

Comeback complete in the second half

There was no letting up in the drama after the break.

Dabrowski was called into action to tip Ferguson’s curling ball over the crossbar before the Hibs goalkeeper saved a Connor McLennan shot.

But Aberdeen’s pressure brought them the second goal they craved midway through the second half and it came from the penalty spot once more.

David Bates’ header from Barron’s free kick cannoned off the crossbar into the path of Ross McCrorie but the midfielder was wiped out by Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous before he could convert.

It meant another spot kick for the Dons and a red card for the Hibs player.

Ferguson kept his cool to fire home again to give the Dons a deserved lead.

Dons boss Goodwin sent on Marley Watkins for his first appearance since Boxing Day and the attacker duly set-up the goal which put this game beyond Hibs as he whipped in a cross for Vicente Besuijen and the winger beat Dabrowski with a fine first-time shot.