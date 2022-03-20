Analysis: Little men show big heart as Aberdeen dig deep to get top six bid back on track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A first league win since Boxing Day and a priceless three points have breathed fresh life into Aberdeen’s season.

Inspired by their wee fellas, Connor Barron and Vicente Besuijen, the Dons shook off the early loss of a goal to score three times as Jim Goodwin celebrated his first win as Aberdeen manager.

It was a wild, frantic, chaotic affair but the Dons kept their heads as Hibernian lost theirs in a Pittodrie thriller

The valuable win for the Dons means they have halved the four-point deficit they faced in the race for a top six place before the game and made a hugely congested race for the top six even tighter heading into the final two games.

It was all achieved in the most surreal of circumstances too with the visiting supporters’ taunts towards the Dons fans that their team was going down replaced by the support responding with cries of ‘Hibs are falling apart again.’

That’s how tight this race for a top six place has become. At 3.30pm on Saturday Hibernian were looking at being eight points clear of the Dons in 10th. Now the gap between the two teams is only two points.

Incredibly, both clubs could yet find themselves in the bottom half of the table as just two points separate the fifth placed Hibees and the Dons who remain in 10th despite their win here.

Dundee United, by virtue of their late winner at St Mirren, have an extra two-point cushion on those trying to catch them which could yet prove crucial.

Early goal a setback for Aberdeen

Hibs raced out the trap and looked an early threat thanks to efforts from Sylvester Jasper and Lewis Stevenson.

The Dons came back into it and should have opened the scoring when Vicente Besuijen picked out Connor McLennan at the back post but his header was parried by Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski with Christian Ramirez’s attempt to convert the rebound deflected wide by Chris Cadden.

With Aberdeen on top Hibs an opener was inevitable but it was the visitors who got it against the run of play as Calvin Ramsay’s attempt to clear Cadden’s cross ended up in his own net.

The home side lost their way following the loss of the goal and it was Hibs who regained the initiative only for Aberdeen to return the favour by drawing level against the run of play.

The chance came from the penalty spot, awarded by referee Alan Muir after Rocky Bushiri was deemed to have blocked a Connor Barron shot with his hand.

Hibs protested but the referee was not for changing his mind and Lewis Ferguson stepped up to convert the spot kick and put his side back on level terms.

Second half display overwhelmed Hibs

Aberdeen pressed for a second goal after the break and their sheer will overwhelmed the visitors who contrived to hand the Dons the initiative midway through the second half.

When David Bates’ header from Barron’s free kick struck the crossbar it sparked bedlam in the Hibs box. Ross McCrorie reacted quickest and was set to fire home the rebound before being unceremoniously wiped out by defender Ryan Porteous.

Time seemed to stand still as referee Muir blew his whistle before eventually awarded the home side another penalty and brandishing a red card towards the Hibernian defender.

Ferguson, as was the case in the first half, was calmness personified as he stepped up to give his side the lead.

Hibs tried to hit back but a man down and a goal behind their need to commit men forward cost them dear as the Dons secured the points with a third goal.

Substitute Marley Watkins came off the bench to create it, whipping in a terrific cross for Besuijen who finished in style to spark celebrations among the Dons support.

The Aberdeen players took their bow afterwards while Goodwin also revelled in his first victory.

Now all thoughts turn to the trip to Dens Park to face Dundee.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1) – Lewis 7, Ramsay (McGeouch 78) 6, Bates 7, Gallagher 7, Hayes 7, Barron (Polvara 89) 8, McCrorie 6, McLennan (Watkins 78) 6, Ferguson 8, Besuijen (Jenks 89) 7, Ramirez (Ruth 87) 6. Subs not used – Woods, Considine.

HIBERNIAN (3-4-3) – Dabrowski 6, Bushiri 6, Porteous 5, Doig 5, Cadden 6, Campbell 6, Newell (Henderson 82) 6, Stevenson 7, Wright (Mueller 61) 5, Jasper 7, Melkersen 6. Subs not used – Mitchell, Hanlon, Doidge, Doyle-Hayes, Hauge, O’Connor, MacIntyre.

REFEREE – Alan Muir 7.

Attendance – 15,321.

Man of the match – Lewis Ferguson.