Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson being tracked by Serie A side Cagliari

Italian side Calgiari are on the trail of Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

The Italian Serie A side sent a scout to Pittodrie on Saturday to watch Ferguson score twice as the Dons picked up their first win in the Scottish Premiership since Boxing Day with a 3-1 victory against Hibernian.

Fellow Serie A side Sassuolo were also present to run the rule over Dons full back Calvin Ramsay whose own goal gave Hibs an early lead against Jim Goodwin’s side.

Ferguson is aware of Cagliari’s interest but insists he is happy to block out the speculation as he focuses on finishing the campaign with the Dons.

He said: “I was told. It doesn’t faze me. It doesn’t bother me. You never know who is watching. Anybody could have been in the stand watching. You’ve just got to try to impress.

“I just try to play the way I normally play. If they’re impressed, then they’re impressed. But that sort of stuff doesn’t faze me.”

Porteous penalty intervention was in vain

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous tried his best to put Ferguson off at the first penalty award with the two players visibly in discussion prior to Ferguson slotting home the equaliser.

The Dons midfielder went on to have the last laugh as he scored his side’s second goal from the spot too after Porteous was sent off for a foul on Ross McCrorie.

Ferguson said: “I know Porto. I’ve played with him plenty of times through Scotland and through the different age groups.

“He was just telling me how good the keeper was at saving penalties. As he does. You know what he’s like. I was just standing, listening to him, then put my penalty down the middle.

“I gave him a wee bit on the way back and told him the keeper did well there. It was just a wee bit of back and forth.

“He’s obviously trying to put me off by saying how good the keeper is at saving penalties. He probably is, he’s a big guy.

“I know what he’s like. I’ve played with him enough and been in his company enough.

“He’s just trying to put me off a bit but I’d probably try the same with him to be honest if he was taking a penalty.

“It was just a bit of a laugh.”

Hibs are considering whether to appeal Porteous’ dismissal, claiming the player made a genuine attempt to win the ball.

Ferguson said: “I was right in front of it. I think Ross had an open goal. He’s wiped him out. I think the rule states if he tries and gets the ball, then it’s a yellow card.

“I was obviously shouting for a straight red. That’s just part and parcel of it.

“I think he probably does go for the ball, but he does wipe out Ross right in front of goal so I can see why the ref has given it.

“I can also see why the Hibs manager isn’t too happy.”

Dons focus is on winning two remaining games

Aberdeen remain in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership following their win on Saturday but crucially, the gap between the Dons and a place in the top six is now just two points with two games remaining.

Ferguson says the players remain focused on winning their games against Dundee and Ross County and hope it will be enough to secure a top six berth.

He said: “We know a win can take you up a couple of places because of how tight the league is and there’s not a lot of points between it.

“We literally just need to focus on ourselves and put the effort in in training and try get as many points as possible.

“It’s going to take two wins to get us into the top six and that was our aim before Hibernian, to go and get nine points.

“Nothing’s changed. I think if we’re going to get in the top six, we need to go and win the next two games.

“We need to prepare ourselves for that and hopefully go put on winning performances.”