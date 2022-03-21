Playing at Pittodrie will be an ‘unreal’ experience, says Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison reckons playing against Rangers at Pittodrie on Wednesday evening will be an ‘unreal’ experience.

Against Rangers it will be the first ever game the women’s team have played at the stadium since they became part of Aberdeen FC back in 2018.

It’s a landmark moment for all involved at the club, especially Aberdeen’s young players.

And the 18-year-old striker – who has scored 17 goals in all competitions already this season – is thrilled to get the chance to play under the lights of Pittodrie.

“It’s going to be unreal,” Hutchison said.

“It’s never happened before for the women’s team – it’ll be amazing.

“I can’t even really put it into words how it’ll feel stepping out onto the pitch.”

Just one week to go until @AberdeenWomen celebrate their homecoming game at Pittodrie ⏳ Season Ticket and AberDNA members can attend for free! Full information 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 16, 2022

Hutchison does know her side will be up against it on the pitch against Malky Thomson’s side, but whatever happens, she will be grateful of the experience.

She added: “It’ll be a really tough game, but if we can push in and dig deep – you never know what will happen under the lights at Pittodrie.

“But it’ll be an amazing experience, not even just the game itself.

“Getting to play in front of thousands of fans, some of them won’t even have seen the women’s team play before, it’ll be amazing.”

With the striker being one of the Don’s best prospects, playing in front of thousands could also be a glimpse of what’s to come in her future – if professional football beckons.

“Hopefully it might be, if I can keep on doing what I’m doing – you never know what could happen,” Hutchison added.

Fifth place finish the aim – not just scoring goals

Aberdeen go into the clash with Rangers off the back of consecutive 2-1 wins against Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies.

The six points have pushed Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side back up to fifth in the league, with a mid-table finish looking more and more likely.

And even though fifth is their aim, the Dons have created a comfortable gap on teams below them with them now being eight points clear of Motherwell in seventh.

The striker said: “Everyone looked at Aberdeen and didn’t think we could do it.

“We were underdogs in SWPL 2 and this year in SWPL 1, but we’re picking up the points and pushing higher and higher up the table.

“We’ll see where we end up, but having that cushion over the sides below us is good. because it gives us some comfort if results don’t get our way.

“We have those extra points that keep us in a good position.”

Hutchison has already hit 11 SWPL 1 goals this season, a stat that is even more impressive considering she missed the first seven games of the season.

As well as her 11 league goals, she has scored six in cup competitions, but Hutchison doesn’t have specific targets she hopes to reach this season.

She explained: “It’s always good to score for the team and to score goals that make us win games, but at the end of the day the three points are all that matter.

“We’re looking to finish 5th and that’s the only target I have in my head.”