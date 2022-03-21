Aberdeen teen Connor Barron aims to make his mark with Scotland U21’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen teen Connor Barron aims to make his mark with Scotland U21’s

By Sean Wallace
March 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen teenage midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 3-1 defeat of Hibs.
Aberdeen teenage midfield star Connor Barron aims to make an impact on his debut Scotland U21 call-up.

The 19-year-old’s meteoric rise stepped up another level with selection for Scot Gemmill’s U21 squad.

Barron’s recent form was rewarded with selection for the U21 European championship qualifying double header against Turkey and Kazakhstan.

The Scots face Turkey at Tynecastle, Edinburgh on Friday night in the Group I qualifier.

Gemmill’s 22-man squad then face an eight-and-a-half hour flight to Kazakhstan for a clash in Almaty on Tuesday (11am).

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is also in the Scotland U21 squad for the qualifiers.

Barron only made his first Aberdeen start in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15.

However he has started six successive games and become a key component of new manager Jim Goodwin’s team.

The teen aims to maintain his momentum by making an impact at international level with the U21’s.

He said: “This is my first call up for the U21’s.

“Hopefully I will get some game time and put a mark on that as well.

“It will be good to see what happens.”

Pivotal role in defeat of Hibs

Barron made his first Aberdeen start last month under interim boss Barry Robson following the dismissal of manager Stephen Glass.

New boss Goodwin retained faith in Barron by regularly starting the 19-year-old.

Barron played a pivotal role in Aberdeen battling back from a goal behind to defeat Hibs 3-1 at Pittodrie.

It was the Reds’ first Premiership win since Boxing Day and keeps alive hopes of a top six finish.

Barron said: “It was a great game.

“To come back from 1-0 down and put in a performance like that was superb from the boys.

“We knew it was coming and once we got that bit of momentum we knew the game was done.

“Now we just need to keep it up.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (29) during the 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie.

Latest teen star to make an impact

A graduate of the Aberdeen youth system Barron previously captained the U18s and U20s at Pittodrie.

He enjoyed a successful spell on loan at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts in the first half of this season, racking up 14 starts.

Aberdeen triggered an early recall clause in January to take the midfielder back from a season long loan.

Within days of returning to Pittodrie he penned a contract extension until summer 2024.

Barron is the latest teenage star to emerge from the Youth Academy with fellow Scotland U21 squad member Ramsay also making waves this season.

Ramsay, who is also contracted until 2024, was the subject of a rejected multi-million bid by Italian Serie A side Bologna in the January transfer window.

Serie A side Sassuolo had a scout at Pittodrie for the defeat of Hibs to monitor Ramsay, who scored an own goal.

Calvin Ramsay has also made a major impact for Aberdeen this season.

Italian top flight outfit Cagliari also had a representative at the game to watch Scotland international Lewis Ferguson, who scored two penalties.

Cagliari were linked with a loan move for Ferguson in the January window.

They wanted to take Ferguson in on loan then planned to pay £3.5m for the midfielder if they stayed in Serie A.

However that winter window proposal was way off the mark for the Dons.

Teenage midfielder Connor Barron has been called into the Scotland U21 squad.

Boss Goodwin’s half-time message

Ferguson netted spot-kicks either side of half-time in a game the Reds had to win to keep alive the bid for a top six finish.

Barron revealed Goodwin’s half-time message was clear – more of the same.

He said: “The manager just said to keep doing what we had been doing.

“We had a good first half even though we lost that goal.

“We just had to keep believing in ourselves as we knew it would come.”

Having previously represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level Barron hopes to add an U21 cap to his collection this week.

His rise has coincided with the arrival of new manager Goodwin.

Barron insists the entire team have embraced Goodwin’s philosophy since the former St Mirren boss arrived at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron readies to take a free-kick against Hibs at Pittodrie.

He said: “The gaffer has been great since he came in and everyone has taken to it.

“It’s good and we just have to keep picking up points to see where we end up.”

