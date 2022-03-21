Aberdeen teen Connor Barron aims to make his mark with Scotland U21’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teenage midfield star Connor Barron aims to make an impact on his debut Scotland U21 call-up.

The 19-year-old’s meteoric rise stepped up another level with selection for Scot Gemmill’s U21 squad.

Barron’s recent form was rewarded with selection for the U21 European championship qualifying double header against Turkey and Kazakhstan.

The Scots face Turkey at Tynecastle, Edinburgh on Friday night in the Group I qualifier.

Gemmill’s 22-man squad then face an eight-and-a-half hour flight to Kazakhstan for a clash in Almaty on Tuesday (11am).

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is also in the Scotland U21 squad for the qualifiers.

Barron only made his first Aberdeen start in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15.

However he has started six successive games and become a key component of new manager Jim Goodwin’s team.

The teen aims to maintain his momentum by making an impact at international level with the U21’s.

He said: “This is my first call up for the U21’s.

“Hopefully I will get some game time and put a mark on that as well.

“It will be good to see what happens.”

Pivotal role in defeat of Hibs

Barron made his first Aberdeen start last month under interim boss Barry Robson following the dismissal of manager Stephen Glass.

New boss Goodwin retained faith in Barron by regularly starting the 19-year-old.

Barron played a pivotal role in Aberdeen battling back from a goal behind to defeat Hibs 3-1 at Pittodrie.

It was the Reds’ first Premiership win since Boxing Day and keeps alive hopes of a top six finish.

Barron said: “It was a great game.

“To come back from 1-0 down and put in a performance like that was superb from the boys.

“We knew it was coming and once we got that bit of momentum we knew the game was done.

“Now we just need to keep it up.”

Latest teen star to make an impact

A graduate of the Aberdeen youth system Barron previously captained the U18s and U20s at Pittodrie.

He enjoyed a successful spell on loan at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts in the first half of this season, racking up 14 starts.

Aberdeen triggered an early recall clause in January to take the midfielder back from a season long loan.

#SCO21s | Your Scotland Under-21s squad for our @UEFAUnder21 qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan.#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 9, 2022

Within days of returning to Pittodrie he penned a contract extension until summer 2024.

Barron is the latest teenage star to emerge from the Youth Academy with fellow Scotland U21 squad member Ramsay also making waves this season.

Ramsay, who is also contracted until 2024, was the subject of a rejected multi-million bid by Italian Serie A side Bologna in the January transfer window.

Serie A side Sassuolo had a scout at Pittodrie for the defeat of Hibs to monitor Ramsay, who scored an own goal.

Italian top flight outfit Cagliari also had a representative at the game to watch Scotland international Lewis Ferguson, who scored two penalties.

Cagliari were linked with a loan move for Ferguson in the January window.

They wanted to take Ferguson in on loan then planned to pay £3.5m for the midfielder if they stayed in Serie A.

However that winter window proposal was way off the mark for the Dons.

Boss Goodwin’s half-time message

Ferguson netted spot-kicks either side of half-time in a game the Reds had to win to keep alive the bid for a top six finish.

Barron revealed Goodwin’s half-time message was clear – more of the same.

He said: “The manager just said to keep doing what we had been doing.

“We had a good first half even though we lost that goal.

“We just had to keep believing in ourselves as we knew it would come.”

Having previously represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level Barron hopes to add an U21 cap to his collection this week.

His rise has coincided with the arrival of new manager Goodwin.

Barron insists the entire team have embraced Goodwin’s philosophy since the former St Mirren boss arrived at Pittodrie.

He said: “The gaffer has been great since he came in and everyone has taken to it.

“It’s good and we just have to keep picking up points to see where we end up.”