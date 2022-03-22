Boss Jim Goodwin confident Aberdeen will qualify for Europe if they are in the top six post-split

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin believes Aberdeen will qualify for Europe if they are in the Premiership’s top six after the split.

Goodwin issued the rallying call ahead of a must-win double header before the top flight splits in half.

Sitting a lowly 10th in the table Goodwin accepts the Reds are in a ‘very poor position’.

However he has not given up hope Aberdeen can secure European qualification for the ninth successive campaign.

The Reds are just four points adrift of fourth placed Dundee United.

Goodwin reckons if the Dons are in the top six after the split they will launch a successful bid for Europe.

Aberdeen travel to bottom side Dundee and then host Ross County in the remaining fixtures before the split.

He has called for a maximum six points to keep the Euro bid alive.

Goodwin said: “If we get top six I believe we will get Europe.

“That has to be the belief and the mindset of the group.

“We are still in a very poor position in the league table and we are not going to get carried away.

“We have to win the next two games, it’s as simple as that.

“However, we can look forward to the Dundee game now with a bit of confidence.

“The feeling and atmosphere around Cormack Park in the next couple of weeks will be a positive one which is good.”

Only two points behind sixth place

The Dons are only two points behind sixth placed Livingston and hold a superior goal advantage.

Aberdeen have not finished in the bottom six since the 2012-13 season.

That season the Reds finished eighth, having slumped to ninth in each of the previous three campaigns.

However, not only have the Dons finished in the top half of the table every season since 2013-14 they have also qualified for Europe.

Goodwin is determined to oversee a late surge to maintain that top six and Euro run.

The former St Mirren boss secured his first win as Aberdeen manager when battling back from behind to beat Hibs 3-1 at Pittodrie.

It was the Reds’ first Premiership win since Boxing Day last year and kept alive the top six bid.

Players and fans showed character

Goodwin accepts there is no room for slip ups in the scrap to save the season and finish in the top half of the table.

When trailing 1-0 to Hibs the Reds’ season hung in the balance.

Goodwin praised not only his players but also the Red Army for their positive reaction to the set-back of falling a goal behind.

The players could have buckled, the supporters could have turned.

They didn’t.

Goodwin said: “I thought the reaction of the players from going a goal behind was brilliant

“I have to say as well that the reaction of the supporters was even better.

“It could have been very easy for them to think it was going to be another one of those days.

“To show their frustration and let that filter onto the pitch.

“But they didn’t.”

Supporters rallied behind Ramsay

Goodwin also praised the Red Army for their backing of teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay who netted an own goal.

He said: “They gave Calvin a great ovation and really motivated him

“They really got behind the team and encouraged them to show the kind of positive reaction that they did.”

Cagliari set for £3.5 Ferguson bid

Aberdeen hit back from going a goal behind via two converted penalties by Lewis Ferguson.

Scotland international Ferguson, who was watched by two representatives from Italian Serie A side Cagliari, netted from the spot either side of half time.

Cagliari are lining up a £3.5m summer swoop for Ferguson, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Ferguson’s agent Bill McMurdo confirmed he held talks for four hours with Cagliari’s representatives on Saturday.

McMurdo said Cagliari were ‘very impressed’ with the midfielder’s performance against Hibs.

Agent McMurdo confirmed he plans to have further talks with Cagliari next month and that the Reds should be braced for a summer bid.

Two pens but it could have been three

Meanwhile Goodwin reckons Aberdeen should have been awarded three penalties with a spot-kick call overlooked when 0-0.

He said: “We probably should have been in front as Connor McLennan had a great header at the back post.

“I felt on the follow up, Christian Ramirez tried to put it into the back of the net, but his ankles were clipped.

“It could have been another penalty at the time albeit I’m not going to criticize Alan Muir (referee) as he gave us a couple.

“The referee showed a lot of courage to do that because it’s not very often you get two penalties.

“But both were correct decisions.”