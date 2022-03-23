Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: Sky is the limit for ‘breath of fresh air’ Connor Barron

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists the sky is the limit for teenage midfielder Connor Barron.

The 19-year-old has been a mainstay of the side, starting the last six matches, and his performances have resulted in him receiving his first call-up to the Scotland under-21 squad.

Barron is in the squad for the two Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Turkey on Friday and Kazakhstan next week.

Dons boss Goodwin believe the recognition is richly deserved.

He said: “He has been a breath of fresh air since I came in.

“It’s great for him to get that recognition in the under-21s with Calvin Ramsay.

“For us to have two guys coming through the academy in the 21s and Lewis Ferguson in the senior team, it’s great recognition for the hard work of the boys here at Aberdeen.”

Goodwin delighted with attitude of grounded teenager

It was interim boss Barry Robson who handed Barron his first start for the first team but Goodwin insists the youngster has earned the right to stay there with his performances.

Barron still has much to learn but the Aberdeen manager is delighted with the start the player has made to his Dons career.

Goodwin said: “Connor is a very good player with great potential. He has so much to learn and improve on which he knows and he is not getting above his station at all.

“He is one of the nicest kids you could wish to meet. He is very down to earth and is a pleasure to work with.

“We’ve just got to nurture him and help him continue with his development.

“He’s been brilliant. I can’t take too much credit for the boy at first team level here as he was in the team prior to me coming in but he deserves to be in the team.

“He had a dip in form against Hearts where the whole team was poor on the night but you saw him back to his best against Rangers.

“For a young boy in the middle of the park at Ibrox in a tense atmosphere, he handled the occasion very well.

“He’s brave on the ball and for a small lad he wants to get stuck in as well. He has great attributes but is nowhere near where we think he can get to in terms of his development.”

Ferguson’s weekend display was his best

Lewis Ferguson is also on international duty this week as he hopes to win his third cap with Steve Clarke’s squad in the friendly against Poland tomorrow.

Ferguson headed off on international duty boosted by two goals in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Hibernian and Goodwin believes the midfielder’s display was the best since he arrived.

The Dons boss said: “Ferguson’s overall performance was one of the best I’ve seen in a long time. We asked him to play a little bit deeper.

“When we played against Aberdeen I felt Lewis was a little too high and didn’t get on the ball enough. We have asked him to play a little bit deeper and I felt he and Connor did that.

“I’m delighted for Lewis. Steve Clarke knows him well enough so Lewis will be looking forward to that.

“Everyone wants to be part of the senior national team especially with the big games they have coming up so this is an opportunity for Lewis to stake a claim.”