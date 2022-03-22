Italian top flight Cagliari line up £3.5m bid for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Italian Serie A Cagliari are reportedly set to launch a £3.5m bid to sign Lewis Ferguson in the summer transfer window.

Cagliari sent two representatives to watch Ferguson in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs at the weekend.

The Daily Mail have reported that Ferguson’s agent Bill McMurdo has primed Aberdeen to expect a £3.5m bid from the Italians.

Scotland international Ferguson is under contract with the Dons until summer 2024.

McMurdo revealed he held a four-hour talk with Cagliari’s representatives on Saturday.

Ferguson’s agent also said Cagliari’s representatives briefly met Ferguson and were ‘very impressed’ with the 22-year-old both on and off the pitch.

The midfielder netted two penalties against Hibs.

Cagliari previously discussed the possibility of a loan deal with McMurdo with the potential for a permanent move for Ferguson in the summer.

Cagliari are currently fourth bottom of Serie A with the bottom three relegated.

They are three points above the drop zone with eight games remaining.

Ferguson’s agent admits any potential move to Italy could hinge on Cagliari retaining their top flight status.

McMurdo told the Daily Mail: “If they get relegated then I would find it hard to advise Lewis to go there.

“They seem confident that they will not be relegated.

“They are out of the bottom three after being in there at one stage.”

Scotland cap Ferguson a wanted man

Ferguson slapped in a written transfer request in May last year after the Dons rejected an offer of under £2m from Premier League Watford.

Aberdeen slated the offer as ‘insulting’.

Since that rejected Watford offer Ferguson has broken into the Scotland squad and scored 14 goals this season.

McMurdo hopes Aberdeen will be open to listening to offers if Cagliari firm up their interest with a bid this summer.

He said: “I am hoping that Aberdeen will see sense in terms of their willingness to listen to any offer this window.

‘At the end of this season, Lewis will have two years left on his contract and, now it’s running down, they have to be realistic in what they are asking for the player.”

On Cagliari’s radar for 18 months

Cagliari were interested in Ferguson during the January transfer window.

He has been identified as a replacement for Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez

Murdo admits a move was likely in the winter window had they sold Nandez.

It is expected Nandez, who is targeted by Juventus and Inter Milan, will leave Cagliari this summer.

McMurdo plans to meet Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini for further talks in Milan next month.

Ferguson is in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the friendlies with Poland on Thursday and Wales or Austria on Tuesday.

McMurdo said: “Cagliari have been tracking Lewis carefully for 18 months.

“Had they sold Nandez in January, then I think it would have happened.

“They were in contact with Aberdeen last week over sending two representatives to the game.

‘I organised the trip and Aberdeen looked after them very well.

“I then had a four-hour meeting with the two men in Edinburgh on Saturday night and they are very keen.

“They were very impressed with Lewis’ performance against Hibs.

“They met him for a few minutes to say hello and they were very impressed with him as a person, as well.”