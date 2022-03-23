Aberdeen goal hero Vicente Besuijen ‘hungry’ to secure top six berth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goal hero Vicente Besuijen insists Aberdeen are ‘hungry’ to secure a top six spot before the Premiership split.

January signing Besuijen netted a superb goal in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs that kept the bid for a top six finish alive.

The 20-year-old dedicated the goal to his parents who were at Pittodrie at the weekend to watch him in action.

Currently 10th in the Premiership table the Dons have two must win games before the Premiership split.

They face bottom side Dundee away on April 2 before hosting Ross County on April 9.

Besuijen reckons new boss Jim Goodwin’s work on the training ground is beginning to pay off.

And the 20-year-old is determined to help rocket the Reds into the top half of the table.

Besuijen said: “We train hard and we are hungry to end up in the top six.

“We were aggressive (against Hibs) and the fans were behind us.

“It was nice to see everything we have trained on come out.

“I am happy with the way we played.

“Now it is on to the next game.”

Goal dedicated to his parents

Besuijen has made a positive impact since signing from Netherlands second tier club ADO Den Haag on a four-and-a-half year contract in January.

The winger played 30 times in the Dutch top flight last season before ADO Den Haag were relegated.

He featured 25 times this season, scoring six goal and pitching in with 10 assists, before the switch to Pittodrie.

Besuijen netted his first goal for the Reds in a 1-1 draw at Motherwell on February 19.

He had to wait another month for opening goal at Pittodrie – but when it arrived it was a contender for goal of the season.

🇳🇱 🔟 🔴 A first goal at Pittodrie doesn't come much better than this. pic.twitter.com/249PhvtNuF — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 21, 2022

Besuijen said: “The goal was for my parents, my family and especially my mum.

“My family were at the game so it was a nice one.

“Marley (Watkins) went on the right wing and cut it back.

“I didn’t think and just took the shot.

“It went into the back of the net and it was an amazing feeling.”

Aberdeen clicking under Goodwin

Netherlands youth international Besuijen was signed by former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass in the winter transfer window.

Within weeks of the winger’s arrival Glass was sacked following a run of poor form.

Goodwin was subsequently secured from St Mirren on a two-and-a-half year contract as new Aberdeen manager.

Besuijen insists the Reds are now beginning to click under Goodwin.

He said: “He has a good attitude as a trainer with the way he wants to play.

“You saw it against Hibs, what we can do.

“Hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Netherlands market pays off again

Besuijen was part of the legendary Ajax youth system before joining Volendam.

He excelled in their academy to such an extent Serie A side club Roma brought him to Italy in 2017.

The winger trained with the first team at Roma but did not play for the senior side.

He did however play for Roma in the UEFA Youth League, featuring against teams such as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

In 2020 he returned to the Netherlands when signing for ADO Den Haag.

Besuijen is the latest in a strong tradition of players arriving at Pittodrie from the Netherlands.

In 1988 keeper Theo Snelders was signed for £300,000 from FC Twente to replace Jim Leighton in 1988.

Snelders won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double in 1989-90.

English midfielder Paul Mason signed from Groningen for £200,000 in 1988.

Mason netted both goals in a 2-1 1989 League Cup final defeat of Rangers.

Netherlands international Hans Gillhaus arrived at Aberdeen in 1989 having won the European Cup with PSV Eindhoven the previous season.

Gilhaus netted a double on his debut against Dunfermline, including a memorable overhead kick.

He would go on to win the Scottish Cup with the Dons.

Other memorable imports from the Dutch leagues were Willem van der Ark, Peter van de Ven and Theo ten Caat.

Besuijen praises the Red Army

Besuijen has been embraced by the Red Army and is relishing playing in front of them.

He said: “I like the atmosphere here.

“The club, the fans when I have a shot it is amazing to be here and to play for this club.”