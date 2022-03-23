Everything you need to know about Aberdeen FC Women’s first match at Pittodrie tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC Women will play at Pittodrie for the first time this evening when they entertain SWPL 1 title challengers Rangers this evening.

The Dons usually play their home games at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium and this will be their first encounter at Pittodrie.

It is going to be a tall order for Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side against the Gers, who sit second in the league but are only one point behind Glasgow City with two games in hand.

What time does the match kick off?

This evening’s match at Pittodrie starts at 7pm.

What is the crowd likely to be?

There is a lot of interest in this game and around 2,000 tickets have already been snapped up.

Are tickets still available?

A limited number of tickets are available in the Main Stand.

Tickets can be booked online at afc.co.uk/eTickets, by phoning 01224 63 1903 or at the Pittodrie Ticket Office until kick-off.

Access to the match is free for all Aberdeen season ticket members, AberDNA members and under-12s.

AberDNA Junior members will also get free access to this match.

Tickets are priced at £5 for all other supporters.

Tickets for the away support will be available on the gate at Main Stand turnstiles 25 and 26 and will be seated in block F.

What are the chances of a Dons win?

It is going to be tough.

The Dons were beaten 8-0 by Rangers when the sides met in Glasgow in October.

Rangers are a full-time, professional side while the Dons side is made up of amateur players.

But the Dons have adapted well to life back in the top flight after winning promotion from SWPL 2 last season.

They sit fifth in the table and head into the match on the back of successive wins against Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies.

What are the co-bosses saying?

Gavin Beith hopes the match can act as inspiration for those attending and highlight the growing interest in the women’s game.

He said: “The game is a good opportunity for Aberdeen to go and express themselves as the women’s team.

“But it’s also an opportunity to show everyone in the north-east what women’s football is all about.

“We’re bringing one of the best teams in Scotland, if not the best team right now, to Pittodrie.”

What about the players?

It will be a special night for Aberdeen FC Women captain Kelly Forrest.

She has seen plenty of highs and lows during her eight years with the Dons.

The club has battled back from successive relegations to return to the top flight of Scottish football.

Forrest said: “It’s something that a lot of us have dreamt about doing, especially having played for Aberdeen for a long time.

“It’ll be a really special occasion and a really special moment for me, personally.”

Worth a trip to Pittodrie?

Definitely. The odds may be against the Dons but it is the chance to witness a historic occasion and experience SWPL 1 football.

You can read Sophie Goodwin’s thoughts on why it’s worth heading to the game by clicking here.