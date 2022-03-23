Aberdeen Women impress against Rangers despite defeat in first ever game at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women impress against Rangers despite defeat in first ever game at Pittodrie

By Sophie Goodwin
March 23, 2022, 8:49 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 9:02 pm
Almost 2,000 fans watched on as Aberdeen Women played their first ever game at Pittodrie.
Almost 2,000 fans watched on as Aberdeen Women played their first ever game at Pittodrie.

It might not have been the result Aberdeen Women were hoping for, but this evening’s clash against Rangers was another significant step in the club’s journey.

The 2-0 defeat was the first time the women’s team have played at Pittodrie and the home side were cheered on by almost 2,000 fans.

Before kick-off there was a buzz around the ground as 1,894 supporters flooded into the ground to lend their support to Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side.

With the game boasting a record-crowd for an Aberdeen Women game, some were watching the women’s team play for the very first time.

Catherine, a mum of four who took her kids – including three daughters – along to Pittodrie said: “It’s really, really exciting and a fantastic opportunity.

“We’re season ticket holders here at Pittodrie, but tonight just feels a little bit different and a little extra special.

“It’s absolutely vital we come out to support the women – they deserve just as much support as the fellas do.”

Aberdeen FC fan Catherine and her four children.

While one young fan was at the stadium to watch her first ever women’s football game.

Molly, aged 7, added: “It’s really exciting. I’ve never been to a girls football game before.”

It was also a landmark moment for those in Red on the pitch too, with most of the players being part of the club’s route back to the Scottish top-flight, having won consecutive promotions since 2019.

A solid defensive showing for the Dons

But against Rangers it was always going to be a tough ask for the Dons, as they came up against a professional side who have only dropped two points all season.

Aberdeen had to put in a defensive shift in the first half, and reaped their reward as the the second half started with the sides level at 0-0.

However, Kirsty Howat gave Rangers the lead with a close range effort just after the hour mark, before Kayla McCoy netted their second 15 minutes later.

As expected, the away side dominated the ball in the opening stages of the game, but created nothing that the Dons couldn’t handle – with Jess Broadrick coping especially well up against Brogan Hay down the left flank.

The first real chance did fall to Rangers as Hay hit a shot just outside the box, but Aaliyah-Jay Meach reacted well and got down at her near post to make the save.

Aberdeen’s top goal scorer Bayley Hutchison then looked to add to her SWPL 1 tally early doors, trying her luck with a well-hit shot from 20 yards out.

And although her effort dipped just over the bar, the crowd were in full voice as ‘Come on you Reds’ rung around the stadium.

Aberdeen Women were well supported with almost 2,000 fans in attendance at Pittodrie.

As the first half neared its end, it was wave after wave of attack from the ‘Gers, and they almost took the lead from a corner, but Janni Jensen’s header ricocheted off the woodwork.

However, Jenna Fife was then called into action for the first time as Bailley Collins sent in a dangerous cross from the right hand side that had to be cut out by the Scotland keeper before it met the head of Louise Brown.

A ‘Gers second-half double

Rangers looked lively from the restart and should have taken a lead when Sam Kerr unleashed a dangerous shot from inside a crowded Dons box, but to Aberdeen’s relief it bounced off the underside of the crossbar.

However, the away side didn’t have to wait long for a goal as Jane Ross’s initial effort was deflected and bundled into the goal from just a couple yards out by Howat in the 61st minute.

And just after Hutchison registered the Don’s first shot of the second half, Rangers went down the other end and doubled their advantage in the 75th minute as McCoy rounded Meach and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Although the result didn’t go their way, it was an impressive display from the Dons on a a historic night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal