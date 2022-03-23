Success of Aberdeen Women’s Pittodrie debut is ‘unmeasurable’, says co-boss Emma Hunter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter reckons her side playing at Pittodrie will have an impact on the women’s game for years to come.

The Dons hosted Rangers in their first ever game at Pittodrie, and although it ended in a 2-0 defeat, there was plenty to be proud of.

Almost 2,000 fans were at the stadium, with many of those being families and young girls.

And co-boss Hunter knows that their homecoming match will have a lasting effect on women’s football in the north and north-east.

She said: “We measure the success of it, not now, but these things take time to transpire.

“Hopefully what we do do is that we engage more young girls that can take part in the sport.

“The success of what we’ve done today is unmeasurable, but it has such a big impact.

“It won’t be today or tomorrow, it’ll take months and years to see what this small event can impact in the grand scheme of things.

“And we can look back and say that we were part of something special.”

There were plenty positives to take away from Aberdeen’s performance despite the scoreline, with Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side keeping Rangers at bay for an hour.

It was an impressive defensive showing with everyone on the pitch and sidelines playing their part.

Co-manager Beith added: “We know Rangers have really good players and can hurt you all over the park.

“So a lot of work, time and effort went into make sure we had our shape and were organised.

“And I think we can see we did that, and that’s what makes us proud.

“If we can help them in anyway to go and carry out what we’re looking to do, we’ve done our part.

“The players have got to go do the hard part on the pitch, and you can see for a long period of time tonight that they were solid.

“It’s a huge credit to the players for carrying out what we asked them to do.”