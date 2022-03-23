Success of Aberdeen Women’s Pittodrie debut is ‘unmeasurable’, says co-boss Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Success of Aberdeen Women’s Pittodrie debut is ‘unmeasurable’, says co-boss Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
March 23, 2022, 10:33 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 10:35 pm
Aberdeen Women had the full support of Pittodrie this evening against Rangers.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter reckons her side playing at Pittodrie will have an impact on the women’s game for years to come.

The Dons hosted Rangers in their first ever game at Pittodrie, and although it ended in a 2-0 defeat, there was plenty to be proud of.

Almost 2,000 fans were at the stadium, with many of those being families and young girls.

And co-boss Hunter knows that their homecoming match will have a lasting effect on women’s football in the north and north-east.

She said: “We measure the success of it, not now, but these things take time to transpire.

“Hopefully what we do do is that we engage more young girls that can take part in the sport.

“The success of what we’ve done today is unmeasurable, but it has such a big impact.

“It won’t be today or tomorrow, it’ll take months and years to see what this small event can impact in the grand scheme of things.

“And we can look back and say that we were part of something special.”

Aberdeen Women players sign autographs for young fans after the match at Pittodrie.

There were plenty positives to take away from Aberdeen’s performance despite the scoreline, with Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side keeping Rangers at bay for an hour.

It was an impressive defensive showing with everyone on the pitch and sidelines playing their part.

Co-manager Beith added: “We know Rangers have really good players and can hurt you all over the park.

“So a lot of work, time and effort went into make sure we had our shape and were organised.

“And I think we can see we did that, and that’s what makes us proud.

“If we can help them in anyway to go and carry out what we’re looking to do, we’ve done our part.

“The players have got to go do the hard part on the pitch, and you can see for a long period of time tonight that they were solid.

“It’s a huge credit to the players for carrying out what we asked them to do.”

