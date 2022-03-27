Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith urges fans to come out in force for ‘season defining’ Spartans clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith urges fans to come out in force for ‘season defining’ Spartans clash

By Sean Wallace
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen players after the historic match at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen players after the historic match at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith has called on supporters to pack out the Balmoral Stadium for Sunday’s ‘season defining’ clash with Spartans.

The Dons were backed by almost 2,000 fans in an historic  game at Pittodrie on Wednesday when losing 2-0 to league leaders Rangers.

It was the first time Aberdeen Women had played at the stadium.

Now they return to the Balmoral Stadium to face Spartans in a match pivotal to the bid to finish in the top half of SWPL1.

Beith insists a top half finish would be a ‘fantastic’ achievement in their first season back in the top flight.

Aberdeen hold a two point advantage over Spartans.

Beith aims to take control of the race to finish in the top half of the table.

Aberdeen’s Bailley Collins and Rangers’ Nicola Docherty in action at Pittodrie.

He said: “Spartans are one of our direct opponents as we try to finish in the top half of SWPL1.

“That would be a fantastic for a team that have just been promoted to the league.

“It will be season defining in a way as a win would give us a five-point advantage over them (Spartans).

“We’re also well aware that if we lose that game then it allows the teams below us to catch up.

“We have a difficult run of games to end the season.

“Our  campaign is scheduled to finish with four consecutive away ties.

“That’s not to say that the home games we have left will be easy and we will need the help of the fans to get us through those games.”

Aberdeen players during the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 clash with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Supporters out in force at Pittodrie

Aberdeen Women were cheered on by 1,894 supporters in the historic Pittodrie clash with Rangers this week.

Beith, who co-manages the team with Emma Hunter, hopes fans will be out in force again at the Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (4pm).

He said: “We’ve had great support all season at the Balmoral.

“Those who have come along have seen some great games.

“We value every single one of the fans who have come along and lent us their support.

“We’ll do everything we can to reward you all with another three points on Sunday.”

Nearly 2,000 supporters cheered on Aberdeen Women in the historic match against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Honours even in head to heads so far

Aberdeen Women have played Spartans three times this season, twice in the league and once in the Scottish Cup.

They drew 0-0 in SWPL1 in Edinburgh before Spartans triumphed 3-2 at the Balmoral, also in league action.

Aberdeen Women had led 2-0 only for Spartans to fight back to secure the win.

In the third encounter Aberdeen Women beat Spartans 4-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen Women ahead of the match with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Beith said: “Spartans have proved to be a difficult team to play against this season.

“Both teams have felt unlucky in the games against each other at points this season.

“They have been really competitive games.

“We are happy with our current league position.

“It was difficult going through a period of losing seven games in a row.

“However we have managed to call on those experiences in the last few games.

“We have really had to battle to wins without playing at our best against both Partick Thistle and Hamilton.”

Aberdeen Women against Rangers IN the SWPL1 clash.

Caley Thistle awarded victory

Meanwhile Caley Thistle have been awarded a Championship North victory after Sunday’s opponents Grampian forfeited the fixture.

Grampian indicated earlier this week they would be unable to raise a team.

That means the points will be awarded to Karen Mason’s side.

As a result Inverness remain third in the table.

However Dryburgh Athletic could move back level on points with them should they defeat Buchan on Sunday.

Caley Thistle had been going into the game boosted by becoming the first team to take points from runaway leaders Montrose last weekend.

Th two sides drew 1-1.

Inverness’ next match is at home to Dundee West on April 3.

