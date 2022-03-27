Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith urges fans to come out in force for ‘season defining’ Spartans clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith has called on supporters to pack out the Balmoral Stadium for Sunday’s ‘season defining’ clash with Spartans.

The Dons were backed by almost 2,000 fans in an historic game at Pittodrie on Wednesday when losing 2-0 to league leaders Rangers.

It was the first time Aberdeen Women had played at the stadium.

Now they return to the Balmoral Stadium to face Spartans in a match pivotal to the bid to finish in the top half of SWPL1.

Beith insists a top half finish would be a ‘fantastic’ achievement in their first season back in the top flight.

Aberdeen hold a two point advantage over Spartans.

Beith aims to take control of the race to finish in the top half of the table.

He said: “Spartans are one of our direct opponents as we try to finish in the top half of SWPL1.

“That would be a fantastic for a team that have just been promoted to the league.

“It will be season defining in a way as a win would give us a five-point advantage over them (Spartans).

“We’re also well aware that if we lose that game then it allows the teams below us to catch up.

“We have a difficult run of games to end the season.

“Our campaign is scheduled to finish with four consecutive away ties.

“That’s not to say that the home games we have left will be easy and we will need the help of the fans to get us through those games.”

Supporters out in force at Pittodrie

Aberdeen Women were cheered on by 1,894 supporters in the historic Pittodrie clash with Rangers this week.

Beith, who co-manages the team with Emma Hunter, hopes fans will be out in force again at the Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (4pm).

👏🏻 Thank you to everybody who supported us at Pittodrie this evening. ❤️ We hope tonight helps inspire the next generation!#StandFree | #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/BmXLL0tmle — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) March 23, 2022

He said: “We’ve had great support all season at the Balmoral.

“Those who have come along have seen some great games.

“We value every single one of the fans who have come along and lent us their support.

“We’ll do everything we can to reward you all with another three points on Sunday.”

Honours even in head to heads so far

Aberdeen Women have played Spartans three times this season, twice in the league and once in the Scottish Cup.

They drew 0-0 in SWPL1 in Edinburgh before Spartans triumphed 3-2 at the Balmoral, also in league action.

Aberdeen Women had led 2-0 only for Spartans to fight back to secure the win.

In the third encounter Aberdeen Women beat Spartans 4-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Beith said: “Spartans have proved to be a difficult team to play against this season.

“Both teams have felt unlucky in the games against each other at points this season.

“They have been really competitive games.

“We are happy with our current league position.

“It was difficult going through a period of losing seven games in a row.

“However we have managed to call on those experiences in the last few games.

“We have really had to battle to wins without playing at our best against both Partick Thistle and Hamilton.”

Caley Thistle awarded victory

Meanwhile Caley Thistle have been awarded a Championship North victory after Sunday’s opponents Grampian forfeited the fixture.

Grampian indicated earlier this week they would be unable to raise a team.

That means the points will be awarded to Karen Mason’s side.

As a result Inverness remain third in the table.

However Dryburgh Athletic could move back level on points with them should they defeat Buchan on Sunday.

Caley Thistle had been going into the game boosted by becoming the first team to take points from runaway leaders Montrose last weekend.

Th two sides drew 1-1.

Inverness’ next match is at home to Dundee West on April 3.