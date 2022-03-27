Aberdeen FC Women’s co-boss Emma Hunter: We need to be better

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC Women’s co-manager Emma Hunter believes her side has work to do as they look to secure a top half finish in SWPL 1.

The Dons fought out a 1-1 draw with Spartans at Balmoral Stadium to maintain their two-point lead on their rivals.

Hunter was pleased to pick up a point which keeps her side in fifth but is looking for improvement.

The Dons co-boss said: “We are happy to see the game out and take the point but it’s not good enough and we know we need to be better and look after the ball better.

“We’ve not made teams work hard, we’ve been predictable and we’ve made it too easy for them. It’s something we need to work on.”

Busy schedule was a factor

Hunter believes the busy schedule of three games in a week – with the homecoming game against Rangers at Pittodrie coming in the middle of an intense seven days – took its toll on her side.

She said: “I’ve mixed emotions. It’s difficult in this league when you are working full time and playing three games in a week.

“It’s been a big week for us and of course there was the big occasion that playing against Rangers at Pittodrie in midweek was.

“I think it took it out of us. We just didn’t look on it. We didn’t seem to link up well with each other and looked a bit leggy compared to a sharper Spartans.

“Both teams are similar in the way we play. We’re two fit teams and we cancelled each other out.

“We were really poor and Spartans will be disappointed not to get more out of the game.

“It’s a better point for us than it is for Spartans as we have the two point lead and the game in hand.

“We’ll take the point and focus on trying to win our game in hand so we can break away from them.

“The pressure is on Spartans to maintain the momentum they have built up.”

Dons dig deep against impressive Spartans

Spartans dominated the first half but could not make their pressure count against the Dons.

Kelly Forrest cleared a Rebecca Galbraith shot off the line before Aaliyah-Jay Meach made a terrific save to turn Louise Mason’s shot over the crossbar as Spartans looked for an opener.

But the home side struck first early in the second half as Lisa Ryan’s pass back to her goalkeeper Alicia Yates was short and Bayley Hutchison nipped in to round the goalkeeper and score.

Spartans equalised in the 64th minute in contentious circumstances.

Dons full back Hannah Innes was aggrieved a corner was awarded after Caley Gibb of Spartans appeared to get the final touch.

Roby McCafferty rubbed salt in the wounds as she rose highest to head home Alana Marshall’s resulting delivery to make it 1-1.

Galbraith almost claimed all three points for Spartans with final kick of the game but her volley went inches wide.

While frustrated with the performance Hunter was pleased with her side’s battling qualities and believes the players should be pleased with their application so far in the campaign.

She said: “It’s good we’re grinding out results but I’m always super critical of this group as we want to be better.

“Looking at the position we’re in, to get a point against Spartans is a massive achievement.

“We’ve got to be realistic about where we are and our position in this league is where we set out to be.”