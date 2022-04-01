Joe Harper: No room for passengers in Aberdeen’s battle for the top six

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There can be no passengers as Aberdeen fight to save their season against bottom side Dundee.

Every single player must give their absolute all and fight for the cause in the Dons’ battle to secure a top six spot.

The clash at Dens Park on Saturday is the biggest game of the season so far.

It is a must-win to stop the season ending in disappointment.

Finishing in the bottom six would be completely unacceptable for a club of Aberdeen’s size and budget.

Even scrapping to get into the top six with two games remaining before the Premiership split is unacceptable.

However, at least the season can still be saved.

Win or bust

Top six, and potentially a European push, is still there for the Dons.

However, they will have to show how much they want it in the next two games against Dundee and Ross County.

It is win or bust in the remaining two fixtures before the split.

Aberdeen must deliver a performance matching the magnitude of the game at Dundee.

From the opening minute there must be intensity, fight, hunger and belief.

Manager Jim Goodwin displayed all those characteristics as a player.

It is clear he wants his team to have the same.

Aberdeen must dig deep and show those traits at Dens Park to keep the top-six bid alive.

That will to win and fight must come from every single player on the park for the entire 90 minutes.

There can be no let-up because so much is at stake.

Avoiding playing out the season in the bottom six wasteland is not only about this campaign.

Much more at stake

Missing out on the top six would also impact on next season as there would be no European football.

Playing in Europe can be used as an extra incentive to secure summer transfer targets to strengthen the squad.

European qualification would help manager Goodwin in what will be an inevitable rebuilding job during the summer.

Continental action would also start next season on a high with games that will excite the fans.

There is also the cash boost of European action.

Aberdeen need that – but the European aspirations will only remain alive if they beat Dundee and Ross County.

Fighting for survival

The Reds can go into the Dens Park match with confidence having defeated Hibs 3-1 before the international break.

Although it was an impressive performance, it is far too premature to say there has been a turnaround.

There has been progress, but there will only be a turnaround if the Reds string together a run of wins to secure top six.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee will have his side fired up to disrupt the Dons.

Rooted at the foot of the table, Dundee are battling for their Premiership survival and will scrap for absolutely everything.

It will be a tough game at Dens Park and could ultimately come down to who wants the three points more.

That has to be Aberdeen.

One of the reasons the Reds are sitting 10th in the Premiership is because they have struggled to see off bottom six teams.

The Dons must change that tomorrow and end a dismal run of away form.

Aberdeen have won just twice in 16 away games this season, which is simply not good enough.

Any top six hopes hinge on them ending their woes on the road.

More Scotland starts for Ferguson

I’m confident Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson will go on to earn many more starts for Scotland.

Ferguson made his first start for his country in the 2-2 friendly draw with Austria in Vienna on Tuesday.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke gave Ferguson the chance to impress and he took it.

He certainly didn’t look out of place in the Scotland starting line-up and produced a strong performance in midfield.

In recent weeks, Ferguson has been the focus of transfer speculation.

Italian Serie A side Cagliari sent two representatives to watch Ferguson in action against Hibs.

Ferguson responded by netting two penalties to take his goal tally to 14 for the season.

Cagliari are expected to make a summer bid for Ferguson.

He successfully shrugged off all that speculation to focus on performing well for Scotland.

Now he has to remain focused on playing a key role for Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

It was also great to see Aberdeen teenagers Connor Barron and Calvin Ramsay both play for the young Scots in a Euro U21 qualifier on Tuesday.

Both started in the U21s’ 2-2 draw away to Kazakhstan.

It will have been a great experience for the youngsters and continues their development.

Ramsay and Barron both had nine-and-a-half-hour flights back to Scotland after that game in Kazakhstan.

However, they are young and will be fresh to face Dundee – despite the long journey home.

🔴 What’s Lewis Ferguson worth?

⚪️ Is Dons' best midfield Fergie + Connor Barron + Ross McCrorie?

🔴 Why have Gordon Marshall and Adam Stokes left?

Cove Rangers on track for title glory

Never-say-die Cove Rangers took a huge step towards League One title glory with a 1-1 draw at nearest rivals Airdrie.

The mark of a team is how they respond to adversity and pressure.

Cove rose to the occasion in their top-of-the-table clash.

Trailing 1-0 deep into injury time, Cove’s cushion over Airdrie at the top of the table looked set to be slashed to two points.

Step up Fraser Fyvie, who lashed a superb half-volley in to level.

It was a massive goal and the response of a team with their eyes firmly on the title.