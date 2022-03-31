Bigger clubs will come in for Cagliari target Lewis Ferguson if he stays at Aberdeen, insists boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin believes Cagliari target Lewis Ferguson will move on to the radar of even bigger clubs if he stays at Aberdeen.

Italian Serie A Cagliari are set to launch a £3.5 million summer bid for Ferguson.

Goodwin reckons bigger guns will target the midfielder if he remains at Pittodrie beyond the summer window.

Cagliari had two representatives watch Ferguson in the recent 3-1 defeat of Hibs.

Scouts from England were also at the Hibs game and Goodwin reckons they will also have been impressed by the Scotland international.

The Dons boss wants Ferguson at the heart of his team next season.

However, the Reds could face a battle to keep the 22-year-old, contracted to summer 2024, beyond the next transfer window.

Goodwin warns any clubs considering a summer swoop for the midfielder that he will not be sold on the cheap.

Aberdeen have put a valuation on the midfielder, which Goodwin would not divulge, and it must be matched.

Ferguson made his first start for Scotland in a 2-2 draw with Austria on Tuesday.

He said: “I’d love Lewis to stay here and work closely with him next season because I think he’s a big influence on the team.

“Lewis is still extremely ambitious.

“If we can get him back to playing consistently like he did against Hibs every week, to being one of the most influential players on the pitch, then that would get him even more recognition from bigger teams out there.

“He’s got a valuation.

“There’s been plenty of speculation in windows gone by about Fergie going here, there or everywhere. But until someone meets the valuation that we put on him, then he’ll remain an Aberdeen player.

“We always want to try to hang on to our best players. At the same time, we’re realistic about the situation as well.”

Asked what price the Dons have put on the midfielder, Goodwin said: “What’s his valuation? I’m not going to tell you that…”

The midfielder netted two penalties against Hibs and impressed the Cagliari duo.

After watching Ferguson the Italian club’s representatives had a four hour meeting with the midfielder’s agent Bill McMurdo.

The Reds have been primed to expect a bid from Cagliari in the summer window.

Ferguson returned to Pittodrie this week, having been on international duty in Scotland’s friendlies against Poland and Austria.

He took his cap tally to three with his first start for his country, playing 77 minutes in Vienna.

Goodwin said: “There have been no real concrete offers of late come in.

“There are scouts in the stand every single week from all over Europe and the world looking at different players.

“Lewis’ performance against Hibs will have attracted the attention of, not only the Italian scouts, but English scouts as well.

“Every time a young player goes on the pitch, he’s not only trying to impress the current manager that he’s working for. He’s trying to impress the international manager who might be watching and managers from further afield.

“That’s just the nature of the business that we’re in.”

Ferguson ‘relaxed’ about future, Goodwin says

In May last year, Ferguson slapped in a transfer request when the Dons knocked back a bid of under £2m from Premier League Watford.

Aberdeen rejected the transfer request.

Since then Ferguson has broken into the Scotland squad and his double against Hibs took his goal tally to 14 for the season.

Goodwin said: “Lewis is quite relaxed about the situation.

“We’re delighted to have Lewis.

“He is not doing himself any harm with his recent performances.

“Lewis played really well the other night (for Scotland) for just over 70 minutes.

“All those things will be a great boost to Lewis’ confidence.”

Ramsay also scouted by Serie A club

Ferguson is not the only Aberdeen player to register on the radar of Italian top-flight clubs.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18, was the subject of a rejected £4.8m bid from Bologna in the January transfer window.

Bologna could yet make a fresh bid for Ramsay in the summer.

Sassuolo are the latest Serie A side to track Scotland U21 international Ramsay, sending a scout to watch him against Hibs.

Goodwin said: “Calvin Ramsay is another one who there’s been a lot of speculation about.

“It proves, I suppose, that we’re doing something right here.

“That the players are performing well and in a team that’s playing the right way for them to attract that kind of interest.”

Ferguson urged to focus on Aberdeen

Cagliari have been tracking Ferguson for 18 months and had considered a potential move in January.

The Dons midfielder has been identified as a replacement for Uruguayan international Nahitan Nandez, who is set to exit the club this summer.

Goodwin says he has not had in depth discussions with Ferguson about the transfer speculation.

He said: “I don’t tend to have too much dialogue with the players about it.

“I just want them to focus on Aberdeen for now and give their best for the jersey.

“What happens in the summer will happen. We’ll deal with that when it comes.”