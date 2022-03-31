Aberdeen linked with a move for St Mirren defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen linked with a move for St Mirren defender

By Danny Law
March 31, 2022, 10:50 pm
Dundee's Max Anderson and St Mirren's Charles Dunne in action.
Aberdeen have been linked with a move for St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Dons boss Jim Goodwin is keen to be reunited with the 29-year-old.

Dunne is the third St Mirren player to be linked with a move to the Dons since Goodwin’s move from Paisley to Pittodrie with goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and midfielder Connor Ronan, who is on loan at the Buddies from Wolves, also reportedly on Aberdeen’s radar.

Dunne, capped for Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, made the move from Motherwell to St Mirren last summer.

The defender, who previously had spells at Oldham, Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers, has made 21 appearances for the Buddies this season.

Dunne is under contract until 2023 so the Dons would have to agree a fee with St Mirren to bring the player to Pittodrie.

