Aberdeen linked with a move for St Mirren defender

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Dons boss Jim Goodwin is keen to be reunited with the 29-year-old.

Dunne is the third St Mirren player to be linked with a move to the Dons since Goodwin’s move from Paisley to Pittodrie with goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and midfielder Connor Ronan, who is on loan at the Buddies from Wolves, also reportedly on Aberdeen’s radar.

Dunne, capped for Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, made the move from Motherwell to St Mirren last summer.

The defender, who previously had spells at Oldham, Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers, has made 21 appearances for the Buddies this season.

Dunne is under contract until 2023 so the Dons would have to agree a fee with St Mirren to bring the player to Pittodrie.