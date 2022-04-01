Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin picks up fresh injury setback and ‘is still getting treatment’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has suffered a fresh injury setback in his bid to return to fitness.

Scotland international Devlin has been dogged by long-term injury and last featured as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on December 5, 2020.

Devlin was given a six-month contract extension in January to allow him time to return to full fitness.

Capped three times, the defender has played just 56 minutes in the last 21 months.

He has not started a game for Aberdeen since a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in March 2020.

Devlin recently returned to training and looked on course for a return to action.

However, manager Jim Goodwin confirmed the defender has suffered a setback.

Goodwin said: “Mikey unfortunately had another slight setback in training two weeks ago.

“Unfortunately Mikey is another one who is still getting treatment.”

Kennedy and Montgomery ruled out

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland international winger Matty Kennedy is ruled out for Saturday’s Premiership clash at Dundee.

Kennedy has missed the last two games.

On-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery will also miss the trip to Dens Park with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is also set to miss out, but Goodwin is confident he will be available to face Ross County next weekend.

He said: “Adam Montgomery and Matty Kennedy are both out.

“Adam will probably be another three or four weeks.

“It is frustrating for Matty, because he knows I think a lot of him as a player.

“I obviously tried to get him a couple of times when I was at St Mirren.

“Dylan McGeouch picked up a slight niggle in the early part of the week.

“We don’t think he will be available for Saturday, but should be okay for the beginning of next week.”