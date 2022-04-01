Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin picks up fresh injury setback and ‘is still getting treatment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin picks up fresh injury setback and ‘is still getting treatment’

By Sean Wallace
April 1, 2022, 11:30 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
Aberdeen's Mikey Devlin at full time after a 0-0 draw with Rangers at Ibrox in February 2020,
Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has suffered a fresh injury setback in his bid to return to fitness.

Scotland international Devlin has been dogged by long-term injury and last featured as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on December 5, 2020.

Devlin was given a six-month contract extension in January to allow him time to return to full fitness.

Capped three times, the defender has played just 56 minutes in the last 21 months.

He has not started a game for Aberdeen since a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in March 2020.

Devlin recently returned to training and looked on course for a return to action.

However, manager Jim Goodwin confirmed the defender has suffered a setback.

Goodwin said: “Mikey unfortunately had another slight setback in training two weeks ago.

“Unfortunately Mikey is another one who is still getting treatment.”

Mikey Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on January 14.

Kennedy and Montgomery ruled out

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland international winger Matty Kennedy is ruled out for Saturday’s Premiership clash at Dundee.

Kennedy has missed the last two games.

On-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery will also miss the trip to Dens Park with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is also set to miss out, but Goodwin is confident he will be available to face Ross County next weekend.

He said: “Adam Montgomery and Matty Kennedy are both out.

“Adam will probably be another three or four weeks.

“It is frustrating for Matty, because he knows I think a lot of him as a player.

“I obviously tried to get him a couple of times when I was at St Mirren.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Matty Kennedy during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

“Dylan McGeouch picked up a slight niggle in the early part of the week.

“We don’t think he will be available for Saturday, but should be okay for the beginning of next week.”

 

