Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen set to lose out in the race to sign St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick

By Sean Wallace
April 1, 2022, 1:20 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 1:25 pm
St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick is set to join Cardiff City in the summer.

Aberdeen are set to lose out to Cardiff City in the race to sign St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick.

Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin was keen to take Alnwick from his former club to Pittodrie in the summer.

An offer was on the table from the Dons for Alnwick.

The 28-year-old’s contract at St Mirren expires at the end of the season and he is free to talk to any interested clubs.

However The Scottish Sun report he is set to reject offers from Aberdeen and Hibs to join Championship side Cardiff City.

It is understood Alnwick is close to signing a deal with Cardiff City.

Cardiff City, managed by Steve Morison, have reportedly tabled a more lucrative offer than both Aberdeen and Hibs.

St Mirren’s Charles Dunne and Jak Alnwick after the Scottish Cup clash with Hearts in February.

Aberdeen have also been linked with a move for St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

The 29-year-old is under contract until 2023 so the Dons would have to agree a fee with St Mirren to bring the player to Pittodrie.

Midfielder Connor Ronan, who is on loan at St Mirren from Premier League Wolves, is also understood to be on on Aberdeen’s radar.

St Mirren battled to retain keeper

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, who replaced Goodwin, has been trying to convince Alnwick to sign a new deal with the Paisley club.

However he accepts he is likely to lose the keeper.

St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in February 2021.

Robinson said: “It would be wrong of me to talk about private conversations.

“We have had approaches from different people.

“People speak to players, we have good players here and we need to hold our hands up.

“People will want our players, I want other people’s players and that is the nature of the game.

“Everything is up in the air for every player.

“They all have the right to decide what they do.

“We have made very good offers to individuals, as high as we can go.

“We will see what happens.”

 

 

