Aberdeen FC

‘We need a new keeper’ – Aberdeen fans unhappy with captain Joe Lewis following Dundee draw

By Paul Third
April 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 3, 2022, 12:16 pm
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis
Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis found himself in the firing line from the Red Army following his side’s 2-2 draw with Dundee on Saturday.

The Dons led twice at Dens Park against the Premiership’s bottom club, but failed to hang on as Mark McGhee’s Dark Blues pegged Jim Goodwin’s side back twice to earn a point.

The result leaves Aberdeen needing to beat Ross County on Saturday and hope Hibernian fail to win at Hearts in the Edinburgh derby if they are to make the top six.

There was widespread criticism of goalkeeper Lewis following the loss of two goals from set-pieces.

On Facebook, Dons fan Barrie Thompson wrote: “Defending for both goals was terrible. Having said that Joe Lewis should have claimed both of them.

“Anything around the six yard box should be keeper’s ball. We need a keeper that commands his area. Joe Lewis is not that keeper.”

The Dons skipper was not alone in being criticised, with his defence and the performance of referee John Beaton also featuring heavily post-match.

On Facebook, Dons fans Chris Melville – commenting on teenager Calvin Ramsay’s fantastic strike to open the scoring for the Reds and simultaneously open his Aberdeen account – wrote: “Fantastic goal for Ramsay, chuffed for him, dominated the game but those set pieces were a shocker.”

Criticism of referee John Beaton, too

Dons boss Jim Goodwin was frustrated by some of referee John Beaton’s decisions during the game and it is clear the Aberdeen support were less than impressed.

Evening Express reporter Sean Wallace, who was at the game, believes the referee also missed a key penalty incident.

Clearly, Saturday was another sore one for Aberdeen and their fans as their top six hopes are now outwith their control.

Andrew Munro wrote: “Story of the season – cannot defend balls into our box.
“Amazingly a win next week, coupled with a Hibs failure to beat Hearts at Tynecastle, would put us top six.”

 

