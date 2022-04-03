No blame on referee John Beaton for Aberdeen dropping points in top six race, says Jonny Hayes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Jonny Hayes insists referee John Beaton is not the reason for dropping points at Dundee.

Boss Jim Goodwin was frustrated at a call by whistler Beaton in the build-up to Dundee’s first goal in a 2-2 draw.

Goodwin believes Aberdeen should have been awarded a free-kick seconds before that goal for a foul by Charlie Adam on Lewis Ferguson.

However, Hayes insists the Dons only have themselves to blame for a damaging draw in Dundee.

Hayes reckons it was Aberdeen’s inability to defend set-pieces and take chances that cost them at Dens Park.

The Reds twice blew a lead at the Premiership’s bottom club.

It was a result that left Aberdeen in the bottom six with just one game remaining before the Premiership split.

To make the top six post-split, the Dons must beat Ross County on Saturday and hope sixth-placed Hibs fail to beat Hearts.

He said: “I’m not going to blame the referee for us dropping points.

“We haven’t defended well enough or scored the chances we created.

“To be fair to John (Beaton), I know referees do get a bit of stick, but he’s explained his decisions to us.

“There’s a couple I think he got wrong, but that’s down to opinion.

“We were 2-1 up with 10 minutes to go.

“We expected pressure from Dundee, but we didn’t deal with either set-piece properly and it’s cost us two points.”

Frustration at top six situation

Hayes is frustrated that Aberdeen’s top six fate is now out of their hands.

Sitting ninth in the table, Aberdeen trail sixth-placed Hibs by two points.

The Reds have a slightly better goal difference than the Easter Road club.

However, even if Aberdeen beat Ross County on Saturday, they will be consigned to the bottom six if Hibs defeat Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hayes said: “It’s out of ours hands now. It’s disappointing.

“I said a few weeks ago, if we didn’t win our three games, we are going to have to rely on other teams.

‘That’s the case now.

“We’ve dropped points and next week we need to win.

“We need to take care of our own business and rely on Hearts doing us a favour against Hibs.”

‘League is tougher than 10 years ago’

Aberdeen are facing a battle to avoid finishing in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Hayes believes it is more a case of other teams catching up than Aberdeen regressing.

He said: “It’s not just Aberdeen. I think it’s the league.

“Other teams have got better.

“Teams have come back into the Premiership and overall the league is tougher than it was 10 years ago.

“That’s my opinion anyway.

“I think there is a lot more competition for top six.

“Clubs know what it means in terms of vying for European football and the financial rewards.

“Clubs have thought it was a big incentive to invest and try and do better.

“Aberdeen seven or eight years ago were a bit of a benchmark for Hibs and Hearts coming back into the league.

“I just think there is more competition now.”

Hayes critical of Dens Park surface

Aberdeen were twice ahead through superb strikes from Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie.

However, Dundee hit back through Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.

Hayes insists the poor condition of the playing surface denied both teams the opportunity to build rhythm.

He said: “It was frantic because of the pitch.

“I’m not saying it was worse for one team. Both had to deal with it.

“It’s been a victim of the weather and it’s a thankless task for the groundsman to deal with. But it is what it is.

“It was never going to allow a flowing game of football.

“The manager worked on that. We’ve trained all week and had to deal with rain, sleet, snow.

“We knew what to expect, but it was never going to be a fluent game of football.”