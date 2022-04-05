Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen should beware carefree Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen should beware the threat of a carefree Ross County when the two sides meet at Pittodrie on Saturday.

All the pressure is on Jim Goodwin’s side against a Staggies team who have done brilliantly even to be in this position, given how poorly they started the season.

The new Aberdeen boss has the pressure of needing to get the team in the top six and doing it at home in front of a big expectant crowd with a team which has rarely fired on all cylinders this season.

The top six is a bonus for County. I’d argue it is a must-have for Aberdeen financially. It won’t be a cause for celebration if the Dons get there, but it will at least help paper over some of the cracks of what has been a disappointing season.

With both teams needing to win the game and then hope Hibernian slip up in the Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Tynecastle, it should be a rollercoaster of an afternoon for the players and fans of both clubs.

I’ve watched County a lot this season and they are great to watch. They play a furious high tempo game and it will not be an easy afternoon for Aberdeen’s defenders.

No case for Dons defence at Dens Park

The Dons defence did not cover itself in glory with the two goals they conceded against Dundee in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dens Park.

I know Goodwin is unhappy about not being awarded a free-kick for a foul by Charlie Adam on Lewis Ferguson prior to the free-kick Dundee were awarded which led to their first equaliser.

But once that decision has been made by referee John Beaton, Aberdeen have got to do better with how they dealt with Adam’s delivery. To concede a goal at the back post like they did was so poor.

The second equaliser was not a good one for those involved either. Two players are standing appealing for offside, while goalkeeper Joe Lewis seems to be in two minds as to whether to stay on his line or deal with what was a simple ball into the box.

In the end, the Aberdeen captain found himself in no man’s land and it allowed Dundee to score a simple goal to make it 2-2.

We all think we know more than goalkeepers, but as a player I would have been looking for my goalkeeper to come and deal with a ball into the six-yard box, even if it means just punching it clear.

The other incident which really annoyed me was Vincente Besuijen’s theatrics just before Ross McCrorie scored to put the Dons 2-1 up.

I was hugely impressed by the winger in the win against Hibs before the international break, but I was not impressed by him lying on the ground claiming to be injured only to leap back to his feet to sprint away with his team-mate to celebrate his goal.

It was embarrassing stuff and we don’t need that sort of behaviour. Referees notice things like that and Besuijen could find himself in a boy who cried wolf scenario the next time he is genuinely fouled.

Bottle throwing incident shamed Scottish football

I should have enjoyed a thrilling game between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday, but instead I witnessed the most shocking thing I’ve seen since I came back to Scotland in 1992.

There are so many questions as to how a broken bottle ended up being thrown on the pitch in the first place, but the burning one for me is what possesses someone to do that in the first place?

Somebody had to have seen the person responsible and the culprit should have been identified to the police straight away.

I know that’s easier said than done, however – if the person responsible is standing with a group of like-minded individuals then a gang mentality takes over and nobody dares say a word.

We need to call out wrongdoing like this when it happens and ban people for life. You cannot claim to be a fan if you are going to matches looking to hurt people.

I can remember going with a group of Chelsea fans on the train to watch them play Leeds when I was younger and it was an eye-opening experience.

It was an intense atmosphere for the entire trip and I regretted my decision to go long before my manager gave me a dressing down for making the journey.

Buckie may have to settle for cup glory despite stunning winning run

It has been a remarkable season for my old club Buckie Thistle in the Highland League and their stunning run shows no sign of ending after they recorded their 23rd win in a row on Saturday.

I worked with Graeme Stewart when he was at Caley Thistle and he has gone on to become a fine manager with the Jags. He has done a fabulous job there.

Buckie are pushing Fraserburgh all the way and Graeme is right to say his side just has to make sure they make the Broch work for the title.

It’s incredible to think Buckie can have won 23 in a row and still be a point behind.

But, with two games remaining, it would hurt them even more if they dropped points only to find out Fraserburgh had done the same.

I’m looking forward to the chance to go to Station Park in Nairn on Saturday to see Buckie take on Brora Rangers in the Highland League Cup final and it should be a cracker.

I expect Fraserburgh to win their final two games and pip Buckie to the title, but I fancy my old club to win the cup this weekend.