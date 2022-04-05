EXCLUSIVE: Neil Doncaster expects Scottish club streaming to end next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects clubs being allowed to live stream their games to come to an end next season.

When Scottish football returned during the Covid-19 pandemic behind closed doors, clubs were granted permission to stream their games to paying supporters watching at home.

The agreement, struck with broadcaster Sky Sports, allowed clubs to generate revenue when fans were unable to attend matches in person.

It also allowed supporters to watch games live at home that prior to the pandemic wouldn’t have been available in this country.

The arrangement has continued this season, however, Doncaster does not anticipate it still being in place beyond the summer.

He told the Press and Journal: “We’re very grateful for the help Sky Sports have given us over the past two years, allowing our clubs to stream games.

“Effectively there has been a suspension of article 48, which is the blocked hours.

“The blocked hours mean you can’t broadcast between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday.

“I would expect blocked hours to resume from this summer and we’ll return to a world where you need to attend the game to see it.

“But football broadcasting remains an ever-changing landscape.”