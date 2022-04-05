EXCLUSIVE: Neil Doncaster expects Scottish club streaming to end next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Doncaster expects Scottish club streaming to end next season

By Callum Law
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 5, 2022, 2:46 pm
Neil Doncaster anticipates club streaming to come to an end next season
Neil Doncaster anticipates club streaming to come to an end next season

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects clubs being allowed to live stream their games to come to an end next season.

When Scottish football returned during the Covid-19 pandemic behind closed doors, clubs were granted permission to stream their games to paying supporters watching at home.

The agreement, struck with broadcaster Sky Sports, allowed clubs to generate revenue when fans were unable to attend matches in person.

It also allowed supporters to watch games live at home that prior to the pandemic wouldn’t have been available in this country.

The arrangement has continued this season, however, Doncaster does not anticipate it still being in place beyond the summer.

He told the Press and Journal: “We’re very grateful for the help Sky Sports have given us over the past two years, allowing our clubs to stream games.

“Effectively there has been a suspension of article 48, which is the blocked hours.

“The blocked hours mean you can’t broadcast between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday.

“I would expect blocked hours to resume from this summer and we’ll return to a world where you need to attend the game to see it.

“But football broadcasting remains an ever-changing landscape.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]