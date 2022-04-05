Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin vows Dons will be stronger next season regardless of their top six fate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists the squad which starts next season will be stronger than the one which ends the current campaign.

Goodwin is bracing himself for a busy summer of recruitment at Pittodrie as he aims to get the Dons back challenging near the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Having never finished lower than fourth in the past eight seasons, Aberdeen find themselves scrambling to make the top six at the split this weekend.

A top four finish is still possible should the Dons secure a top half position after the final round of matches.

But, regardless of how Aberdeen’s season ends, the manager is focused on ensuring his squad is stronger for the next campaign.

He said: “We are all looking to add strength and quality to the squad as we have a number of players out of contract.

“We are no different to any other team out there, but it is vital you come out of every transfer window stronger than you went in.

“Once the summer window closes, I believe we will be in far greater shape than we are in right now.

“That’s got to be the aim.”

International recognition can be achieved from playing in Scotland

Goodwin believes the chance for players to catch the eye of managers at international level can be a useful tool for his recruitment.

He used it to attract Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan, who is a summer transfer target of the Dons, to St Mirren and both have gone on to win call-ups to the Republic of Ireland squad due to their performances for the Paisley club.

The Dons boss said: “I spoke about that during the recruitment process when I was at St Mirren.

“Jamie McGrath was a great example that we brought from the League of Ireland and we managed to get him involved with the senior Irish team.

“Connor Ronan, I was delighted for him. That was a big selling factor when bringing Connor to St Mirren.

“I sold him the Jamie McGrath story if you like. Albeit, I was disappointed not to see him come off the bench in either game and not be on the bench in either game.

“I thought he would be guaranteed some minutes.

“That was probably a frustration for Connor, but I’m sure he and his family are very proud of him.”

Goodwin joked: “I told him if he did come to St Mirren that we would get him in the Irish set-up.

“I didn’t guarantee him a cap.”

Dons boss keen to continue production from youth academy conveyor belt

The search for reinforcements continues, but the new Dons boss has also been casting his eye over the emerging young talent coming through the youth academy at Cormack Park.

With Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Connor Barron all having played for the club this season, Goodwin hopes to maintain that progression from youth academy to the first team.

He said: “I have had a look at a couple of the young lads. Alfie Bavidge has been over training with us, Dylan Lobban is a good young midfielder, while Kevin Hanratty and Ryan Duncan have been training with us regularly.

“You can see the investment in the academy and the guys within the youth academy are doing a great job.

“There are some talented players there and it is my job as manager to show the pathways are there.

“It is important for any manager out there to develop young players from within. I had good success with that at St Mirren and will continue to do that here at Aberdeen.

“That has got to be the model of any successful football club. It would be pointless spending the money we have at Cormack Park if we didn’t do that.

“The academy is assisting the senior players with the coaching they want, so it benefits everyone from the senior player to the young kids being taught.

“It’s great when selling the club to parents, too. that they can see that real interest from first team all the way down.

“There are a lot of positive things happening at this club.

“A lot of departments are working extremely hard behind the scenes and it is my job to ensure the first team is as successful as what the other departments are doing.”