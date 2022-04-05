Club legend Andy Considine set to leave Pittodrie after Aberdeen withdraw contract offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Considine’s Aberdeen career will come to an end this summer after the club reportedly withdrew its offer of a new deal.

The Daily Express has reported the Dons have withdrawn the offer of a new contract for the Scotland international, who is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list with 562 appearances.

The decision represents a remarkable about-turn from the club with manager Jim Goodwin having talked about his admiration for Considine at the beginning of last month.

The Aberdeen boss said he expected the deal, which was tabled when former manager Stephen Glass was in charge, to be signed imminently and was excited at the prospect of working with the defender.

Goodwin said: “I always think it’s important to have good experienced players around the squad.

“Those talks have been ongoing prior to me coming in and we aren’t too far away. I think it’s just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Andy is certainly a player I’ve got plans for in the future.”

Considine’s 18 year first-team career will end in the summer

The Aberdeen manager stated talks were still ongoing last week but it seems there has been a change of heart at Pittodrie over the weekend following the decision to withdraw the offer.

Unless those plans change again it appears this season will be Considine’s last as an Aberdeen player.

Considine is fit again after recovering for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Qarabag in the UEFA Conference League last August and has been on the bench for the last two games against Dundee and Hibernian.

A cult hero among the Dons support, Considine has spent his entire career with the Dons since making his first-team debut against Dundee in May 2004.

His performances for the club led to the defender receiving his first international cap in October 2020.

He has gone on to make three appearances for Scotland under Steve Clarke, helping the national team qualify for Euro 2020 but was left out of the squad for the finals last summer.