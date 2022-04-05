Club legend Andy Considine set to leave Pittodrie after Aberdeen withdraw contract offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Club legend Andy Considine set to leave Pittodrie after Aberdeen withdraw contract offer

By Paul Third
April 5, 2022, 10:36 pm
Club stalwart Andy Considine is set to leave Aberdeen
Andy Considine’s Aberdeen career will come to an end this summer after the club reportedly withdrew its offer of a new deal.

The Daily Express has reported the Dons have withdrawn the offer of a new contract for the Scotland international, who is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list with 562 appearances.

The decision represents a remarkable about-turn from the club with manager Jim Goodwin having talked about his admiration for Considine at the beginning of last month.

The Aberdeen boss said he expected the deal, which was tabled when former manager Stephen Glass was in charge, to be signed imminently and was excited at the prospect of working with the defender.

Goodwin said: “I always think it’s important to have good experienced players around the squad.

“Those talks have been ongoing prior to me coming in and we aren’t too far away. I think it’s just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Andy is certainly a player I’ve got plans for in the future.”

Considine’s 18 year first-team career will end in the summer

The Aberdeen manager stated talks were still ongoing last week but it seems there has been a change of heart at Pittodrie over the weekend following the decision to withdraw the offer.

Unless those plans change again it appears this season will be Considine’s last as an Aberdeen player.

Considine is fit again after recovering for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Qarabag in the UEFA Conference League last August and has been on the bench for the last two games against Dundee and Hibernian.

A cult hero among the Dons support, Considine has spent his entire career with the Dons since making his first-team debut against Dundee in May 2004.

His performances for the club led to the defender receiving his first international cap in October 2020.

He has gone on to make three appearances for Scotland under Steve Clarke, helping the national team qualify for Euro 2020 but was left out of the squad for the finals last summer.

