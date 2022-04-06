A year to remember as Calvin Ramsay celebrates anniversary of first team debut with Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay believes his first goal for the club is a sign he is getting back to his best.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Dons and Ramsay, who made his first team debut against Dundee United on March 20 last year, but the 18-year-old has revelled in his steep learning curve.

Having provided several assists this season, the full-back’s progress continued at Dens Park on Saturday as he scored his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw with Dundee.

He told Red TV: “It has been one of the best years of my life. I didn’t expect to be this far along at 18, but I’ve enjoyed every moment.

“I’ve had a little dip in form, but hopefully I’m getting back to it.

“I had my own goal against Hibs so it was a good feeling to come back and score my first goal at Dundee.

“My family were at the game so it was special to have them there to see it.

“I’ve had quite a few shots cutting in from my left this season so to get my first one is special. I was buzzing.

“I’m quite an attacking full-back. I like to get up and join the attack and if I can add more goals that would be even better.”

First year of first team football has been hectic

The teenager’s performances have led to interest from the Premier League in England, Germany and Italy, but Ramsay is focused on continuing to improve as he celebrates a year of first team football at the club.

He said: “Time has flown by. It doesn’t feel as if I’ve been playing professionally for a year.

“All I wanted was to make my debut for the first team and I did that against Dundee United before making my first start at Dumbarton.

“I was very nervous at the start of the season in the big European games, but I got used to it quickly and it has been great.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. I didn’t expect to play at the start of the season, I thought would be sent out on loan for more experience.

“(Former manager Stephen Glass) said I had played my way into the team at the start of the season and I’ve kept working hard to stay in the starting 11.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment and to provide assists and now pop up with a goal has been great.

“It’s not just the old gaffer who trusted me, the new one (Jim Goodwin) has trusted me to go in and do a job as well and I have to prove I am worthy of that spot in the team.”

Moving up to Premiership a physical and mental challenge

The step from youth team football to the first team has been a big one for Ramsay, but he believes he is getting to grips with both the physical and mental demands at Pittodrie.

He said: “I came from the under-18s and didn’t play much reserve football due to Covid.

“The jump to first team football was physical, but I’ve gotten used to it and the more I play the more used to it I’ll be.

“It’s a much higher standard than under-18s. If you are under position there sometimes you get away with it, but in the Premiership you are caught out.

“You have to learn fast and I’ve made a few mistakes.

“There is a lot of pressure especially for a young boy. You want to do your best, but you do make mistakes and it can be hard.

“I think I am quite strong and can bounce back. I’m hard on myself, but I know if you cannot handle the pressure there is no point in being a professional footballer.”

Support of senior pros welcomed

The full-back credits Ross McCrorie and Andy Considine as two senior players who have been instrumental in helping him adjust to the demands of playing in the first team at the club.

McCrorie’s experience of playing at right-back in particular has been beneficial for the player.

Ramsay said: “When I first broke in it was tough as I probably wasn’t doing the right things, but I’ve learned a lot from the experienced pros.

“Ross McCrorie has been very good, while Andy Considine is hugely experienced and has been here all his days. They are the main two.

“Ross is still young, but for his age he is very mature and experienced. He’s someone I can look up to in terms of how he works and trains here. He is someone I can learn from.”