REVEALED: ‘We’ve been thrown under the bus’ – Jim Goodwin gives HIS side of the story as he confirms Andy Considine’s Aberdeen departure

Aberdeen have confirmed club stalwart Andy Considine will leave the club at the end of the season – with boss Jim Goodwin giving his view on how new contract talks broke down in a furious club statement.

Last night, news broke an extended deal offered to the centre-back, 35, had been withdrawn and the Dons legend will depart Pittodrie at the end of his contract this summer.

In a statement, Reds boss Goodwin said he felt ‘thrown under the bus’ by the manner in which the story came out on Tuesday evening.

It is understood 2014 League Cup winner Considine had been offered a new one-year deal worth a six-figure sum by Aberdeen, as well as a route into coaching, which included the club paying for the player to take his coaching badges.

However, according to a club source, the deal fell down after Considine latterly expressed his desire for the security of a longer deal, with the sides also being some distance apart on wages.

New Dons boss Goodwin – who has started to overhaul his playing and backroom staff following the Reds’ disappointing campaign, and is keen to build a younger squad, capable of playing a high intensity, pressing game – met with Considine in recent days, with the parties agreeing to a parting of the ways in the summer.

A raging Goodwin, confirming length of deal, wages and guarantees over playing time were irreconcilable differences between club and player, said: “I feel compelled to let our supporters know the facts after my meeting with Andy was leaked, which I feel has thrown myself and the club under the bus.

“On 10th February, the club offered Andy a new one-year contract, rewarding him with a six-figure guaranteed deal, and furthermore offered him the opportunity of a pathway into coaching with our youth academy, where the club would continue to invest in his future including his coaching badges.

“Andy’s agent on 23rd March sent in a counter-offer which was over 50% more than our offer in guaranteed wages, and for a two-year contract.

“During my confidential talks with Andy, we discussed the parties being too far apart financially and the reality is that I cannot guarantee him playing time next season. Ultimately, and understandably, Andy wants to play.

“We were to meet again on Thursday to agree a joint statement on Andy moving on after a sterling career and service to Aberdeen.

“Unfortunately, this discussion was leaked, but not by the club, and shouldn’t have been in the public domain until it was agreed by both parties. I would prefer to handle these sensitive discussions in-house and not have them played out in the media, but feel it is important to now provide an insight into the situation.

“I have to make these difficult decisions and take the emotion out of it. This is entirely a football decision and as manager of this club it is my job to ensure we have a dynamic squad fully equipped for the challenges of the new season.

“It goes without saying that everyone at the club thanks Andy for all his efforts over many, many years at Pittodrie and we wish him all the very best for the future when he does leave.

“The focus now has to be about trying to win the game against Ross County on Saturday.”

TEXO deal

The confirmation of Considine’s impending departure comes on the same day the Dons revealed TEXO are taking over from Saltire Energy as the club’s shirt sponsor.

The initial three-season deal is understood to be the most valuable per-season shirt sponsorship deal in the Dons’ history.

Aberdeen-based industrial services provider TEXO will have their logo adorned on the club’s shirts – including the youth academy sides – as well as on prominent areas of Pittodrie, including the dugout and advertising behind the goals.

“The prominent X of the TEXO logo will also feature on the rear of all matchday playing shorts used by the first team,” according to a club statement.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack added: “The official shirt sponsor is an important contributor to the club and a significant investment for an organisation.

“At Aberdeen, we’ve been fortunate to secure some great brands over the years and to work with them in genuine partnership. We are looking forward to enjoying a strong and meaningful relationship with TEXO from next season.

“(Commercial director) Rob (Wicks) and the commercial team must be congratulated for building a relationship with TEXO which has culminated in this, our most ambitious sponsorship deal.”