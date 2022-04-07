Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: Andy Considine will get the send-off he deserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: Andy Considine will get the send-off he deserves

By Paul Third
April 7, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists Andy Considine will be given the send-off he deserves as his time at Pittodrie nears an end.

A tumultuous couple of days for the club has followed the decision to withdraw the offer of a new contract to the player on Monday, only for that decision to be made public late on Tuesday before the club was able to announce it.

In a club statement released on Wednesday, the Dons boss said he felt both he and the club had been ‘thrown under the bus’ due to the story breaking before Aberdeen’s planned announcement, which was due on Thursday.

Despite the club’s unhappiness at the decision reaching the public domain, Goodwin remains adamant there has been no falling out with the player.

He said: “We had a good conversation and I told him he was very much part of the squad and he said he was comfortable with that.

“He wants to finish his time here at Aberdeen on a positive note. What’s happened over the last couple of days didn’t need to happen.

“Andy’s time is coming to an end at Aberdeen.

“It happens and we want to make sure it happens on a positive note and not the way things have panned out in the last couple of days.”

Decision was not an easy one to make

Andy Considine

Goodwin is not surprised by the reaction to the news Considine is leaving the club at the end of the season, with the player himself still coming to terms with the decision.

He said: “Andy is obviously quite emotional about the situation. He’s leaving a club he’s been at for a long time.

“It was a very difficult decision on my part, but some manager, at some point, had to make this decision.

“I felt it was the right time to do it and I’ve made that decision with the football club’s best interests at heart.”

“I did explain to Andy that I’m disappointed that someone in his group of friends, agent, himself or whoever has done this. I’m disappointed that a private conversation was leaked.

“But, in saying that, this doesn’t have to end sourly.

“Andy is very much still a first team player. He’s going to train with the group every day.

“And our supporters will get the opportunity, in the weeks ahead, to give Andy the kind of send-off he deserves and show their appreciation to him.

“There hasn’t been any great fall-out. Honestly. There really hasn’t.”

Goodwin insists offer was a good one

The strongly-worded statement included details of the offer made by the club.

The Dons revealed they had made a six-figure offer to the Scotland international and stated his agent had come back with a counter proposal requesting a 50% pay rise.

Goodwin was not prepared to discuss whether the initial offer from the club was a pay cut on Considine’s existing deal.

The Aberdeen boss said: “The reason we did that was because there were people out there, in the media, saying we’d made him a derisory offer.

“That’s the only reason why we put it out there in terms of where the offer was at.

“It was far from derisory.

“If anything, it was an extremely respectful offer to a player who has been a great servant to a club, who is – it’s fair to say – going into the latter stages of his career.

“He’s 35 years old now, Andy, and I felt the offer on the table was good.

“I said a few weeks ago that we were very close, that it was just a case of dotting Is and crossing Ts. I thought we were extremely close.

“Then the agent came in with this counter proposal, which was ridiculous, in my opinion.”

Fans needed to know why Considine was leaving

The Dons boss insists the club had a duty to explain the decision to fans.

He said: “We should have been allowed to do this properly and give a player of Andy’s quality and service to the club his moment – do it on our terms and Andy’s terms.

“I had a really good conversation with Andy on Monday, explained to him that there probably wasn’t going to be the opportunity to play as regularly as he would like next season.

“I had seen Andy as a squad player. He believes he’s got plenty left in the tank and wants to go play regular football.

“We agreed that it was probably best for both parties that we go our separate ways.

“Now look, everybody will have different opinions on how it’s all been handled.

“In my opinion, they were private and confidential discussions – and should have been kept that way. Unfortunately they weren’t.

Andy Considine in action for Scotland

“As a club, we had to respond in the manner that we did. We felt we owed it to our supporters to give them the truth and the facts of the matter.

“We made Andy a really good offer, okay?

“He’s 35 years old, his agent wanted an offer that took him until he was 37 and we just felt that wasn’t doable.

“There’s a timeline, too, and it was important to point out to people that this offer was made to Andy two weeks before I came in.

“In the six weeks since I came in, I’ve been assessing every bit of the football department.

“Andy is coming back from a real serious knee injury, as well.

“I’ve been at clubs, in the past, where players coming back from that sort of injury don’t get any offer at all.

“So I think the club have handled the situation very, very well, prior to me coming in.”

