Michael Devlin to leave Aberdeen this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed Michael Devlin will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Hamilton Accies captain has struggled with injuries and last played for the Dons when featuring as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against St Mirren on December 5, 2020.

The Reds have kept Devlin at the club on short-term deals, but that arrangement will come to an end at the end of the season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said: “Mikey has had a horrendous time with injuries.

“The club have looked after him in the last season or so since his most recent injury. I said a couple of weeks ago that he’s had another set-back.

“It’s been a very difficult time for Mikey, so we’re giving him a little bit of time with his family just to get his head right.

“But I’ve had that conversation with Mikey with regards to next season – and Mikey will be moving on from Aberdeen in the summer.

“There will be some kind of statement coming out in the next couple of days regarding that.”

‘Great shame’ Devlin’s time has been disrupted

Goodwin is disappointed Devlin’s time at Pittodrie has been disrupted by one injury setback after another, but wishes the player well in his future endeavours.

He said: “We’ve had a very honest conversation.

“I’ve known Mikey a long time. He’s a great kid who unfortunately probably didn’t fulfil his potential due to recurring injuries, which is a great shame for him.

“We’ll just need to wait and see where Mikey goes next. But he won’t be an Aberdeen player next season.”

Devlin becomes the second central defender who will leave the club this season with Andy Considine also heading for the Pittodrie exit after his contract offer was withdrawn.