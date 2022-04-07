Michael Devlin to leave Aberdeen this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Michael Devlin to leave Aberdeen this summer

By Paul Third
April 7, 2022, 10:30 pm
Michael Devlin will leave Aberdeen at the end of the season
Aberdeen have confirmed Michael Devlin will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Hamilton Accies captain has struggled with injuries and last played for the Dons when featuring as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against St Mirren on December 5, 2020.

The Reds have kept Devlin at the club on short-term deals, but that arrangement will come to an end at the end of the season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said: “Mikey has had a horrendous time with injuries.

“The club have looked after him in the last season or so since his most recent injury. I said a couple of weeks ago that he’s had another set-back.

Mikey Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on January 14.

“It’s been a very difficult time for Mikey, so we’re giving him a little bit of time with his family just to get his head right.

“But I’ve had that conversation with Mikey with regards to next season – and Mikey will be moving on from Aberdeen in the summer.

“There will be some kind of statement coming out in the next couple of days regarding that.”

‘Great shame’ Devlin’s time has been disrupted

Goodwin is disappointed Devlin’s time at Pittodrie has been disrupted by one injury setback after another, but wishes the player well in his future endeavours.

He said: “We’ve had a very honest conversation.

“I’ve known Mikey a long time. He’s a great kid who unfortunately probably didn’t fulfil his potential due to recurring injuries, which is a great shame for him.

“We’ll just need to wait and see where Mikey goes next.  But he won’t be an Aberdeen player next season.”

Devlin becomes the second central defender who will leave the club this season with Andy Considine also heading for the Pittodrie exit after his contract offer was withdrawn.

