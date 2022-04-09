Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron: We have to take our top-six chance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A timely piece of advice from Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson is sure to be going through Connor Barron’s mind today as Aberdeen’s top six and European hopes are on the line.

Victory against Ross County is a must if Jim Goodwin’s side are to have any hope of clinching a top six berth.

The Dons must win and hope Hibernian fail to win the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle against Hearts, if they are to have any chance of being in the top half of the table after Easter.

Barron, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Kelty Hearts, who are managed by former Rangers and Hibs midfielder Thomson, will draw upon the words of wisdom his loan manager gave him as he tries to help the Dons in their must-win match.

He said: “Kevin Thomson was a big reason why I wanted to go to Kelty.

“I wanted to play nice football, but also tap in to the experience he had given where he played in his career.

“He had a lot to say to me after games and training and I took a lot on board from him and the experienced players there.

“I remember him saying if I get the chance I had to go and take it.

“When you are playing at the highest level, you don’t get two, three or four chances like you might with Kelty.

“At the top level, you get that one chance and you have to take it.

“I’ve always had the confidence in myself. I know what I can do and, if I get the opportunity in front of goal, I will always go and take it. I believe in myself.”

Top six hopes on the line at Pittodrie

Barron and his team-mates need all that belief in abundance as they try to drag their club out of the mire.

An inconsistent season is badly in need of a spark as the campaign reaches the home straight.

Europe is still possible, but only if the Dons produce a winning performance and results elsewhere fall in their favour.

Barron said: “There’s no hiding away from it and we know what is at stake on Saturday.

“We have to win and get those three points then see where we end up after the game.

“Hopefully it is in the top six as that is where we want to be.

“If you are in the top six, you have European football to push towards – but that’s not what we need to be thinking about now.

“We have to focus on Ross County and trying to win the game.

“You never know what will happen in football and our focus is firmly on winning the game. We need to be ready for it.”

Teenager glad for trust placed in him by his new manager

It is a measure of the progress Barron has made since returning to Pittodrie in January that he has become a regular fixture in the side since Jim Goodwin’s appointment in February.

The 19-year-old midfielder is thrilled to be part of the first team, but knows he cannot rest on his laurels.

He said: “I can’t thank the gaffer enough for the trust he has put in me.

“He gives a lot of encouragement from everyone in the team. You have that license to go and express yourself, which is what you want.

“If you don’t go and do it, you might not get something from the game.

“It’s great to be in the position I’m in right now, but the hard work doesn’t stop. I need to continue what got me here by impressing in training and in games.

“I’ve got a lot more to show, but I need to keep working hard every day and not forget what got me here.”

Midfield education has been vital

Barron may be a regular fixture in the team, but he knows he still has much to learn.

However, he believes playing alongside the senior players in the Dons engine room can only help him improve.

He said: “I’ve played with Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie and Scott Brown earlier in the season and I try to learn as much as I can from them every time I go on the pitch.

“It’s brilliant playing alongside Fergie given what he has done so far and seeing him progress to the national team shows that path is there.

“I learn bits from everyone in the team.”

International recognition has followed Aberdeen breakthrough

Barron’s displays for his club earned him a call-up to the Scotland under-21 squad for the recent games against Turkey and Kazakhstan.

It was a testing double-header with a 2-2 draw in Almaty following a defeat at Tynecastle to Turkey, but Barron was delighted to be involved.

He said: “I feel fine now, although the 10-hour flight to get back (from Kazakhstan) in the early hours was tough.

“It could be the worse conditions I’ve played in. The water was lying on the pitch, which was waterlogged, then it started snowing in the second half – so it wasn’t ideal.

“There is a difference from playing for Aberdeen, but it was an honour to be called up.

“You go from playing against players on a Saturday to playing with them and it was a great experience, even if results didn’t go our way.

“Playing alongside those players and under a different management team was a great experience.”