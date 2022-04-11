Fan view: A moribund limp to the Premiership finish for an Aberdeen side who haven’t offered fans any value for money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fan view: A moribund limp to the Premiership finish for an Aberdeen side who haven’t offered fans any value for money

By Chris Crighton
April 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 11:46 am
Fans during the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County.
Fans during the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County.

It is a shame that Aberdeen’s European challenge ended in such a way.

Not particularly for Aberdeen themselves, however – they are where they deserve to be, and in the relevant context of the clearly incorrect implementation of the handball rule, it must not be forgotten that, had they not themselves been the beneficiaries of its erroneous application at McDiarmid Park, they would today be a mere three points clear of St Johnstone and the perilous position they occupy.

Aberdeen’s Teddy Jenks makes it 1-0 against St Johnstone – having handled the ball in the build-up.

Nor will Ross County be overly fussed that their unlikely climb out of the bottom six was completed by a wrongly awarded penalty in the final 10 minutes of a match which they had otherwise created virtually no opportunities to win.

Few games have been value for money

But, by its nature, it is extremely uncommon for a game of football to reach its denouement with both teams a goal short of turning disaster into triumph, and – had the Pittodrie stalemate persisted a few minutes longer – those in attendance would surely have been treated to a wacky and entertaining finale.

With one point meaning nothing and three everything, both sides would have had to press the gamble button simultaneously, throwing everybody forward to force a last-gasp winner. The inevitable chaos which would have ensued may have gone some way to justifying the admission cost for a spectacle which hardly looked like one with so much on the line.

A fitting end, some might say, for the Dons. Few of their games this season have been value for money and the five which remain aren’t likely to buck the trend.

Even the normal phenomenon of players battling for their jobs doesn’t seem to apply – the signs are that anyone who can leave will be asked to, leaving a moribund limp to the finish for a club which has fallen way below expectations.

